An interesting turn has taken place in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh plays Sai in the show and is ruling the roost alongside Neil Bhatt as Virat and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. Until now, we have seen Sai slamming Virat for hiding the truth about Vinayak from her. She gives him an ultimatum of 72 hours to inform the truth about Vinayak being Vinu to everyone including Pakhi. However, Virat seemingly fails to do so. And now, everyone will learn the truth in the most shocking way.

Pakhi runs away with Vinayak and manipulates him

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often grabs headlines in v. The ongoing track of the show has left fans angry. A lot of Ayesha Singh fans are unhappy with the way the track has progressed. Pakhi was unaware of Vinayak being Vinu and also suffered from another trauma after her womb was taken out. And now, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has run away with Vinayak for real. She has left both her and Vinu's phones at home and has taken their passports as well. She plans to leave the country and move to London. When Vinayak questions her, Pakhi weaves a story about a sorceress trying to steal a queen's son.

Netizens lash out at Pakhi

Well, the way Pakhi has been manipulating everyone. And now, she has also manipulated Vinu while absconding with him has left fans quite angry. Check out the tweets here:

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin clever vanku? fooled everyone together??, made P narrate the story so everyone get angry and no one would realise that she is narrating the story that literally happened and continues. Ranima- S; Rajya - CN; Raja- V; Rajkumar- Vinu; Jadugarni- P + — Abhira (@Abhira27112022) January 27, 2023

But my question is how pakhi ran with vinu and big bags. Secondly did driver too forgot his phone?,DCP VC can trace driver number or atleast alert police on all check post. But inko pehle family drama se fursat miley???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Vh1I0DXoWE — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 27, 2023

So the path is set. P is the winner again as she successfully manipulated Vinu by telling him a fake story. Vinu will believe her and hate Sai thinking that she is the jadugarni who stole is father and separated his family #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) January 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Madam,manipulator ! Done with Virat,now doing the same with Virat’s son by habit. Patralekha seriously on her manipulative best to brainwash Vinu. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) January 27, 2023

Dear porky @AishSharma812 Your brother @sidd_vankar may write dialogues like Rani etc. But all you ever were or will be, is a CHOR. Husband chor,bacha chor, santra business chor. You only know how to steal and possess. Tujhse pyaar na ho paayega! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ????? (@WittyKittyVixxy) January 27, 2023

What r the chances that they show Sai telling story about having two moms to ww P.

Then some will claim- wow they r showing difference to audience but 0 effect on charas n they all bash Sai still! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) January 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Beshram se bhii maha beshram ye chorani h baccha tak ko manipulate kar deti h chiii bhagodi ye h ? pit pichha sab chura lagti baccha passport etc etc ? — SAKSHI !! (@SakshiT14453138) January 27, 2023

So papi is going to London with vinu

Agar saalo pehle London chali jaati to sabka zindagi kharab hone se bach jaata... Kalmuhi kehin ki ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin So narrative is Sai bhag gayi thi ,vanku dictionary bheju kya....Sai sabke samne Vinu ko lekar chali gayi, Bhagodi is ur patralekha. And why Sai still thinks,that after revelation everyone will beg to her, it is clear no one wants her in their life . — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 27, 2023

And well bacha chor had started manipulating the child I will not be surprised if tomorrow he hates his aai and that is why I say virat have got everything in platter #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||Aparajita|| BIDAAI hits 3 M (@aprajita_ayesha) January 27, 2023

Ab didi sbko manipulate kr chuki bache ko bhi nhi choda ...#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) January 27, 2023

@sidd_vankar arre chacha, papilekha ko kabhi saza milegi? Bhavani, sonali, omkar ko kabhi saza milegi? nalle virat ko saza milegi? Ya tum logo ne sirf sai ko fix kar rakha hai ye sab ke liye? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Deepak (@greenearth1729) January 26, 2023

Lekin #Pakhi ne #Virat ko lagatar emotionally abuse kiya hai aur uski Joint Family ne bhi is toxicity ko badhava diya hai.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Misfit (@Misfitkiduniya) January 26, 2023

Sai slams Virat for manipulating her. She blames Virat (Neil Bhatt) and accuses him of planning with Pakhi and making her go away. She refuses to believe him when he claims innocence. And in the middle of it all, Virat also almost confesses to being in love with Sai. She refuses to listen to him. And now, a nasty showdown is about to happen in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sai will reach the location where Pakhi is and she would challenge to take back Vinu. Pakhi has a gun. Virat comes when Pakhi threatens to shoot herself.