Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top TV shows. While its position fluctuates on TRP list, the show always gets the netizens talking for its storyline. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in leading roles. The current story track is about Neil aka Virat being furious with Ayesha aka Sai. After the accident, Virat though that Sai is no more and married Pakhi. But now, the truth is out. In the latest episodes, we see Pakhi standing up for Sai.

Netizens unhappy with aka Virat Chavan

The Chavan family is not at all happy with Sai as she hid the truth that she is alive. Latest we saw that Bhavani blamed Sai for Vinayak's health condition. But it is Pakhi who stood up for Sai. This has left everyone confused. Pakhi, initially, was against Sai and could not stand her presence. While Virat is against Sai, Pakhi is supporting her and instead is fighting with the Chavan family. Netizens are slamming Virat for being a bad husband to Sai. Some even called him the 'main villain' of the show.

Selfish pathetic disgusting Virat how low can u go emotionally blackmailing Vinu to get things done yr way?the best 4 yr children always comes first not yr ego Virat? — Vani Naicker (@VaniNaicker1) September 27, 2022

Ghkkpm Virat villain hai chohan family toxic hai neil apni wife ko aage kerne ke co-star sai ko ditch ker diya jagtap sai ka best friend hai makers Virat ko IPS bana diya jiske paas dimag nahi brainless spineless boneless heartless hai ghkkpm main villain Virat hai — Poonam Roy (@PoonamR94195145) September 27, 2022

Don't Expect Any Kind of Logic n Sense in The Show GHKKPM ????Yes S is Virat's Wife Not Pakhi — Runmi Duarah (@runmi_duarah) September 26, 2022

Vrat is the main villain of ghkkpm not pakhi

Shruti track k baad se issne apna asli rang dikhaya infact mahabaleshwar k baad se start ho gaya tha ye jab iska ego hurt hua naamard kuttaa harami

Or sach bolo ti iska" mar jaunga" natak start ho jata h #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/QI0N7r0Efm — tweety (@tweetyktweet) September 24, 2022

Neil Bhatt has been constantly trolled and criticised for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, leaving all the negativity behind, he knows well how to concentrate on his job.