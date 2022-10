There is a lot of drama in store for viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It seems in the coming episodes, Sai (Ayesha Singh) will be humiliated by Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) after Savi calls Virat (Neil Bhatt) her dad. She will call him dad at a school function embarrassing the hell out of Sai. Seeing this, Bhavani will blame Sai for pushing her daughter towards Virat. But Vinayak will take this as a chance to bring Savi and Sai to the Chavan Niwas in Nagpur. Sai will announce her marriage with Jagtap much to the annoyance of Virat. He will be deeply affected as he sees him as the murder of his brother, Samrat.

In the coming episodes, Vinayak starts calling Sai as Chotti Maa much to the irritation of Pakhi. She will be worried seeing how her family is slipping away from her. Ashwini will advise Pakhi to consummate her marriage with Virat and get closer. This has been reported by Serial Gossip. On the other hand, Sai wants to get away from this problematic situation. Virat is keen to know the identity of Savi's father and is pressurizing Sai for the same. After being humiliated by Bhavani, Sai will leave home in tears. Usha will be worried about her, and call up Virat.

The show is facing incessant trolling from fans. They are upset with how Sai has been treated throughout. In fact, people are liking Jagtap and Sai as well. Some fans are aghast at how Sai can agree to marry Jagtap who is the murderer of her grandfather and father.