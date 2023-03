Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: The current track is to start where every Chavan family member celebrates Gudi Padwa. Vinu (Tanmoy Rishi) brings gajra for Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Savi (Aria Sarkaria), and Virat (Neil Bhatt) wants to help her wear the gajra, but Sai stops him and tells him that he shouldn't cross his limits because he is married to someone else, and everyone begins to prepare for Gudi Padwa celebrations. On the other side, Sai makes another Gudi because she believes she has a different family with Savi and Vinu, so she starts Gudi Padwa with her kids. Dr. Satya also celebrates Gudi Padwa with his mother and family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa ratings drop due to MaAn differences; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improve [Check TOP 7 TV shows]

In the upcoming episode, we can see one man comes with an envelope and hands it over to Sai. She is shocked to see this, and everyone enquires, “What is in this envelope?” She tells everyone that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has filed a case against her, saying that she is the one who removed Patralekha’s ovaries without informing her. She also stated that as a result of these allegations, she and Pulkit Jiju may lose their jobs, and her medical licence may be revoked. Later, we can see who is handling Sai's case and it will be handled by Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora), and he says that she does not know that she cannot perform her family members surgeries. Now, what will happen? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai draws boundaries with Virat; fans hail Satya for his dialogue 'Phata Poster nikla hero'

It may be possible that all the Chavan family members come out in support of Sai and explain about Patralekha's condition, and why she removed her ovaries. In future episodes, we can see that Dr. Satya will help Sai come out of this, and this is the major turn where Sai and Dr. Satya come closer, and there may be some sweet moments between them that we may get to see. Viewers are waiting for this major change in the show and change of relationship dynamics. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top 3; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides down on most-liked TV shows list