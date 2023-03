Virat (Neil Bhatt) claims Sai (Ayesha Singh) is his wife in front of everyone. Sai asks him to free her from his grip. Virat says he won't and asks DJ to play the song. Mohit (Adish Vaidya) says he does not know where this DJ guy went. Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi ) says he is there to take the DJ role and plays the song in the speaker. Virat dances with Sai, Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) feels happy. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai is being used for TRP say her fans as Virat wants her to be his wife and NOT Pakhi

Sai stops Virat and agrees to apply colour to him. Sai applies colour to Virat's cheek. Virat smears red colour on Sai's maang. This scene upsets Ashwini (Bharti Patil) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Sai sends the kids inside. Pakhi holds Virat collar and tells him that she is his wife and asks him to end the drama. She takes the key and frees Sai from Virat.

Intoxicated Omkar (Mridul Kumar) says he knows what his wife needs she needs to understand. Hearing this, Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) gets angry. Mohit express his love for Karishma (Sneha Bhawsar). Sai tries to leave Virat asks where is she going. He offers her colourful candy floss bouquet and describe the meaning of each colour.

Sai asks him not to create any more scene. Virat drags her inside a home they step on a colour and walk in mimicking a grih pravesh. Now, Sai will perform 1st kitchen rituals also. Pakhi stands burning in jealousy. Can Virat save Vinayak from Kamble? Can Virat stand on his promise to Pakhi?