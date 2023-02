In the current episode fo Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai accuses Pakhi of kidnapping her son Vinayak and files a complaint. On the other hand, Virat goes to the hotel and makes Pakhi understand that he will not let Sai snatch Vinu from her. Sai reaches the hotel room with the cops, but Virat proves her a liar in front of everyone. He says that Pakhi and Vinayak came to the hotel for a party and Sai's allegations are wrong. On the other hand, Sai will try every possible way to get Vinayak back into her life. She will file for a custody case in court. But, reportedly Sai will lose custody to Virat and Pakhi as the judge will say that they had adopted Vinayak. Sai will get heartbroken post the court's decision and will feel devastated. On the other hand, Virat will feel guilty for leaving Sai alone and cries his heart out. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh REACTS to negative and harsh comments; says, 'They are doing it for timepass'

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi, and Virat arrive in Chavan Niwas with their son Vinayak. Pakhi does not let Vinu disappear from her eyes and becomes extra protective towards him. Vinu gets perplexed post getting this treatment. Pakhi even denies any schooling ahead as she feels Sai will meet Vinu and could brainwash him. Pakhi's over protectiveness towards Vinu will cause new issues in Virat's life. Also Read - TRP List Week 4 2023: Anupamaa retains top spot, Pandya Store ties with Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees jump [View Top TV Show List]

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo video -

Vinu will start feeling suffocated due to Pakhi's nature and she might lose grip on her son due to her psychopathic nature. Pakhi's jealousy towards Sai will make Vinu go away from her. On the other hand, Bhavani will play a clever game and will emotionally blackmail Sai to stay with Savi in the Chavan Niwas. What will happen next?

Netizens slam and troll Pakhi and Virat for their behavior towards Sai. One user wrote, 'Bhabhi ko zada important na de ye sabse behter rhega or na Bhabhi se apna Bacha krwaye...', while anojther commented saying, 'V must be a stupid person that he is not even realising his pyaari chees is distancing a son from his mother and a brother from his sister. He is ok with keeping both his children away from each other'.

Here's how netizens reacted -

Wanna Just 3/4 slaps to criminal bhabhi by Dr. Sai joshi...Sukoon milega..

??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/nJRgVXTVTE — hiya s (@hiya552000) February 2, 2023

How can she say a child also belongs to a surrogate mother???Like seriously??Nw we know where #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin story logic comes from.The team -makers, actors, etc themselves believe in this.Or mayb story is giving wrong info not only to aud, but to their team+actors too https://t.co/KK0bRSGLZ5 — Wiser Owl (@BachaoBachao) February 3, 2023

Bhavu, aaj chhuri dikhayi, kal Patru ke pet meiin ghusa de #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/EaF7cUQIzA — Swargiya Nagesh Chavan - Bhavani ka Devta (@shakehandkar) February 2, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

The way they all stood up like they heard Anthem blaring on on a high frequency signal (set only for them)!!

Good tht whole fam is in 'custody' kaand varna Virat ka bas chalta toh he wud try to bury or deflect the situ! pic.twitter.com/nEl0nWqej9 — Sathya's Reviews (@Sathya_Reviews) February 2, 2023