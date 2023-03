Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows. Many are interested to know what happens in lives of Virat, Sai and Pakhi. It is quite a twisted story. Earlier, Virat was married to Sai but an incident took place and he thought she is no more. Later he married Pakhi who was also the surrogate mother of his and Sai's child. Now, that Virat is married to Pakhi, Sai resurfaces in his life. She marks a re-entry and that too is not alone. She has returned with her daughter Savi. Now, Virat is stuck between two ladies. In recent episodes, Holi is being celebrated by the Chavans and Virat's dil-ki-baat has come to light. Also Read - Satish Kaushik death: Anupam Kher breaks down in tears at the last rites of the iconic star [Watch Video]

In an intoxicated avatar, Virat has a short-term memory loss of sorts as he forgets that he is married to Pakhi. He calls Sai as his wife and even fights with Pakhi for his love. He calls her Kit Kit and more. Pakhi has already had it enough. Earlier, she found Sai's earrings in Virat's uniform and that left her shocked. She seems to have already given up hope but Virat calling Sai as his 'biwi' in front of her during Holi seems to be the last blow. But will Pakhi give up on Virat and move on? Should she? What are your thoughts on it? Take the poll and let us know. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj devastated after Choti Anu's kidnapping? Sampath returns with big revelation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and in the leading roles. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry is loved by all and they are together known as SaiRat. Aishwarya Sharma who is the real wife of Neil Bhatt plays the role of Pakhi. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Will Arjun end up losing his life trying to save Preeta's baby?

What will happen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin next? Let's wait and watch.