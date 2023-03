Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see the entry of actress Priya Rajda Ahuja. Fans know her as Rita Reporter from the long-running superhit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is going to play the role of Harshad Arora's (Satya Adhikari) sister. On the show, she will be shown as someone coming from a family of Lavani dancers. The actress is making a full-fledged comeback with this show on TV. The lady told The Times of India that she is very excited to play this role. The actress is back on a daily after four long years. Priya Ahuja Rajda said, "I don’t think I could have asked for anything better than becoming a part of such a big show. People around me on the sets are so humble and I am very happy and grateful." Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa: Top TV shows second male leads who completely stole the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is seeing an angle where Sai (Ayesha Singh) grows closer to doctor Satya Adhikari. We will see budding chemistry between the two. This will make Virat envious. Priya Rajda Ahuja said that she was working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on and off so she was not as nervous as expected. However, she said she was a little anxious. Priya Rajda Ahuja said that the team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is very nice. It seems they have been very supportive. The actress confirmed that she does not know how to dance the Lavani.

After a long time, the makers have brought in a new male lead with Ayesha Singh. In the coming days, we will see that Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) will be thrilled as Ayesha Singh aka Sai gets suspended from work. Will Virat be able to digest the closeness of Satya and Sai?