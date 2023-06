Soon Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will leave Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has been ruling hearts for about three years now. Ayesha played Sai Joshi in Neil Bhatt's Virat. Sai and Virat have two kids together, Vinayak and Savi. And as per reports, the story will now move forward with Sai and Virat's daughter Savi. Yes, post the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, another love triangle will take place which will be around Savi played by Bhavika Sharma. The other cast members include Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai, Virat, Satya make a team, they win the mission but lose their lives

Bhavika Sharma talks about playing Savi in Ghum Hsi Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma is known for playing the role of Cyber Crime Specialist Constable Santosh Sharma. The actress tells an online entertainment news portal that she was taken aback when she was offered the role of Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat's daughter Savi. The actress shares that it was because she has previously played the role of a cop as well (Maddam Sir). Bhavika gushes that she has a special respect for the security forces. Bhavika expresses that the new story and the twists are going to keep the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hooked. She admits that at first, she was quite apprehensive about taking up the role of Savi as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a very popular show and has a legacy. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt reveal what they are taking as souvenirs as they are set to bid adieu to the TOP TV show

However, the makers were confident that she will pull off the role of Savi, Bhavika reveals to Pinkvilla. That confidence gave her confidence and she came aboard for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. "The story of Savi is relatable and raw, which will make the audience relate to Savi and her emotions," she adds. Also Read - Aditi Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more: Vote for TOP TV actresses who made an impact with their impressive acting chops in June

Guess who? And for what? pic.twitter.com/egH7hwbVu9 — Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) June 17, 2023

The promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was released a couple of minutes ago. Bhavika plays Savi who gets married to Shakti's Ishan against their wishes. Shakti is in love with someone else. However, they still continue to maintain the facade of their marriage. Rekha talks about how it is important to have respect in a relationship in this promo.

Shakti Arora talks about his character and working with Rekha

Shakti Arora is going to play the role of Ishan in love with Sharvari. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he is forced to marry Savi. The story is similar to the previous one as Virat was in love with Pakhi but had to marry Sai under shocking circumstances. Shakti did not share much about his character of Ishan, but the actor is surely looking forward to the new chapter of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is all about new energies, and new generations with different dynamics. Shakti also teased his fans with a BTS from the sets. On the other hand, Shakti gushed about getting a chance to work with Rekha and calls it an honour.