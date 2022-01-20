, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has to date maintained the second spot on the TRP list and has recorded some great TRPs. However, this time around, the TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slipped down and with that, they also lost their second slot. The track of Shruti and Sahas seems to have not impressed the audience. Shafaq Naaz entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Shruti. Since then the track was drastically changed. For a couple of weeks, the makers have been voicing their opinions on social media, seeking the attention of the makers and asking them to change the track. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

A couple of days ago, we had brought an exclusive scoop wherein an insider source had revealed that the makers weren't planning on changing the track since the TRPs were working in their favour. The source had informed us that the makers had done a survey and had found that the majority of them were liking the drama. The source also said that if they saw a drastic change in the TRP and dip, they may change the track. Before that, BollywoodLife had informed y'all that the makers weren't planning on bringing SaiRat's love confession till about April or May. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat fans will have to endure Shruti's track for LONG? An inside source reveals EXCLUSIVE Scoop

Now, given the slip in the TRPs and the position, will makers finally hear the pleas of fans and change the track. Fans have taken to social media when the TRPs were announced and expressed their opinions on how it was bound to happen given the track. Fans seem to be bored of the ongoing track. Some have called it a drag fest. They highlighted that the past episodes have been quite tiresome for them to watch. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Ashwini Aai SLAPS Virat after learning about Sahas and Shruti; here's how fans reacted – view tweets

For some time now, Virat had been lying to his wife, Sai, and his family about Shruti, her baby Sahas. Virat, giving his name to Shruti and Sahas to show his support has left the audience angry. Fans were hoping for SaiRat's love confession, however, the Shruti track continued. Moreover, recently, Ayesha also tested COVID positive. She is not back on sets.