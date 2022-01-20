Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ratings of Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer slip; makers to hear fans pleas and change track?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hai's TRPs have slipped. The Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has lost their position on the TRP chart as well. Fans had been asking the makers to change the track. Well, seems about time now.