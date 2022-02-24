It is no secret that Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been trolled very badly. In fact, some people even advised Neil Bhatt not to marry her when the announcement was made. But the general audience will get an idea of how ugly it was on the show. A new promo has been unveiled by the channel where the couple say that there are many who love them immensely but a certain section of people get pleasure from trolling. He says they try to ignore it as much as possible but at times, it is indeed ugly. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

In the video, Aishwarya Sharma is heard saying, "Logon ke taraf se waise toh bahut pyaar mila hai lekin kuch ek section of audience hai jo trolling ke taraf zyaada rehte hain, wahaan se pareshaani milti rahi hai." We can see Neil Bhatt putting his hand on her shoulder. She further says, "Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahi ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se. (The audience has given us immense love but a certain segment loves to troll. The harassment is endless. Who is she? Why are you marrying her? She is a dirty woman, she should die of COVID-19).

It is no secret that Aishwarya Sharma has got immense hate for her role as Pakhi on the show. She is the first love of Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) and she is not ready to give up on him even after he marries Sai (Ayesha Singh). The couple SaiRat is adored by the audience. We can see how candidly Aishwarya Sharma talks about the nasty and inhuman trolling. Let us hope that some toxic bullies change their ways.