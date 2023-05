Just yesterday, we all learned that Aishwarya Sharma who plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora has quit the show. Well, it has come as a huge surprise for everyone. Aishwarya Sharma has been associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meini since the beginning. She brought life to Pakhi and made fans of SaiRat hate her and how! And now, the actress is leaving the show and is going to explore future opportunities. As as the news of her exit surfaced, fans started speculating whether Aishwarya who is married to Neil is pregnant. Well, we have an exclusive update on the same front. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai tries to run away from her past, but destiny again brings her in front of Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma is pregnant?

Aishwarya Sharma has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The gorgeous actress' pregnancy rumours surfaced soon after her exit news surfaced. BollywoodLife brings to you an exclusive update on the same. The actress is NOT pregnant. A highly placed source close to the development of the show revealed to us that Pakhi's journey is coming to an end in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in some days. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt couldn't control his tears as an emotional Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi bid adieu to the show

So, the speculations about her pregnancy as baseless rumours and nothing more. The source adds that following Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's exit from the show, the makers will then focus on Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora, that is Sai, Virat and Satya. It will be interesting how to see how Pakhi's journey comes to an end in the most popular TV show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma quits the show amid pregnancy speculations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Neil Bhatt pens a heartfelt note for Aishwarya Sharma

The cast and crew members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are bidding adieu to Aishwarya Sharma on social media, sharing pics and videos with the actress. Neil Bhat, too, shared a farewell post for Aishwarya. He wished her all the love and luck for her future endeavours. Neil shared that he will miss shooting with her. Aishwarya commented on his post and asked him to stop being emotional as it makes her emotional. She reveals that Neil cried on sets. She feels grateful as she met him on the sets and they fell in love and got married. Aishwarya and Neil's love story is a beautiful one indeed.