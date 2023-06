Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going through a huge leap, and the entire star cast of the show has been changed. The new faces have arrived, and Bollywood’s most beautiful diva, Rekha, has given the introduction to this leap, where she is seen talking about respect being the utmost priority in love. Fans are extremely emotional seeing Rekha after a long time on the screen, and they cannot get over how beautiful and graceful she looks even at this age, while many fans sympathise with the veteran diva as they feel that she is talking about Amitabh Bachchan in the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap look revealed and more

Watch the video of Rekha talking about what is most important in love as she makes an appearance on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's love affair has been the most discussed love affair in tinsel town, and many call Rekha the woman who sacrificed herself for Big B's happiness. Her love for him has never gone unnoticed, and she still looks madly and deeply in love with the megastar. Expressing their disappointment over the show and Rekha's presence, one user said, "The makers of this serial are gone mad." Another user commented, " Silsila 2". One more user said, "Hero heroine 2nd heroine..jaal PE jaal ..divorce pe divorce, marriage pe marriage and finally one of them will be dead and the remaining ones will die in a disaster ...and repeat".

Talking about the huge leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans are unhappy with how the show has unfolded. And they are threatening to boycott the show as they cannot imagine the show without Sai and are unhappy with Shakti Arora being the lead. While the fans of the show are also unhappy with why Savi is shown as a doctor in the promos, she always wanted to become a police officer. Well, one has to wait and watch what the leap has in store and stop jumping to conclusions.