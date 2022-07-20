Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ribbhu Mehra to enter the show? New crisis for Virat and Sai's relationship

Makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are sparing no effort to keep up the drama. The slot of 8pm is a competitive one, and people need to be on their toes. We will see the entry of Ribbhu Mehra as the new police chief. He will be a professional rival of Virat Chavan played by Neil Bhatt. Fans are wondering if the old matter involving Shruti will now get Virat into trouble. There have been times when he was flouted the rules. Virat Chavan is shown as an upright officer but we have to see how Sai and he deal with the new crisis. Also Read - Project K: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas shoot a Hollywood style chase sequence; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

On the show, Sai (Ayesha Singh) has warned Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) that she will not spare her if something happens to the kid. She has also told Virat that he will be solely responsible. Patralekha on the other hand wants to keep the kid for herself, and later get Virat on her side. We have to see how the plot unravels now. This is how fans reacted to the entry of Ribbhu Mehra...

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin is the only show where the appearance of sideys are more exciting than the wholesome presence of ML? Chalo issi bahane bring some fresh air.. https://t.co/jUxNCd8HDC pic.twitter.com/qmNxp8kDbG — AYESHU PIEE❤️‍? (@sana41754609) July 20, 2022

The show's fans are upset with a number of things but the biggest one seems to be the focus given to the relationship of Virat and Pakhi. The show faces a lot of flak for a number of issues but Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to keep the TRP ratings!