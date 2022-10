Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is maintaining its second spot on the TRP chart. Recently, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show took a big twist with Pakhi requesting Sai to treat Vinayak. On the other hand, Virat and the Chavans are pretty angry with this decision of Pakhi. Fans are unhappy as the makers have been showcasing a lot of struggles in Sai's life while Pakhi and Virat are shown to be bonding in the show. And now, amidst all of it, there's a buzz that Rrahul Sudhir of Ishq Meiin Marjawan fame, entering the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens not happy with Virat-Pakhi's closeness; say, 'Sairat is dead'

Is Rrahul Sudhir entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Well, there has been this buzz floating around that Twisted and Ishq Meiin Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir is entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There has also been a wild buzz that Rrahul Sudhir will be the new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh's Sai. It has been observed on social media that fans have been demanding a new male lead for Ayesha Singh after seeing Virat (Neil Bhatt) and his jealousy, anger and behaviour towards Sai. The bit of Rrahul Sudhir entering the show seems like a wild rumour and nothing more. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans bat for SaiRat reunion, Sriti Jha to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as wildcard, Bigg Boss 16 take cases of contestants and more

Netizens react to Rrahul Sudhir's entry in GHKPM

Rrahul Sudhir is a popular name. His stint as Vansh in Helly Shah starrer Ishq Meiin Majawan has been widely loved by fans. Rrahul Sudhir has not been seen in any show since Ishq Meiin Marjawan went off-air. It seems a fake handle has been spreading these rumours and fans have been reacting to the same. Earlier there were reports of Mohsin Khan entering the show as well. Here's what they tweeted out about Rrahul joining Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt starrer TV show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans call Ayesha Singh aka Sai the only good thing about the show; ask makers to stop being boring with their content

Is rrahul sudhir really joining #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin opposite Sai ?!! Please bring him, they gonna look so good together !! ?. ?Ko sai se itna dur rakho jaise pagal kutta Pani se rehta hai. — bluengrylife (@bluengrylife) October 3, 2022

I know it’s fake but I got really excited for vansh aka Rahul sudhir #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — parissa malik (@Iqrasajid2) October 3, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

??Badey kamaal k jhoot bolta h

Pehle Rahul sudhir ab Mohsin...???..

Ghum k bhatt maaliko ka kya hoga ??. Ye fake news hi nalley ki maalkin ko maar degi???

Kitney jhoot bolega ghum bhikari PH ki aukaat nahi. Badey actor ko pay karne ki??? https://t.co/zVGjU0otl5 — tweety (@tweetyktweet) October 2, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

It's a fake account

Ye anupama mein Zain or naagin6 mein Parth ki entry karwa raha tha or ab Ghum mein Rahul ki entry karwa di?

Kisi or show k liye bolta to koi Maan leta bt isne Ghum k lekar bola or jhoot pakda gaya ?kyunki ye fd PH ka sach janti h? https://t.co/TOm6YCJ5a2 — tweety (@tweetyktweet) October 2, 2022

Maybe getting new ML will act as wake up call to: keep improving yourself,never slack off, always give your best or be passionate about your work.

Atleast story will get interesting and maybe get to see S romance, which is nil now.

GET NEW ML FOR SAI#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/PKcTeHkk84 — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) October 3, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai getting a call from Savi in distress. Sai will reach Chavan Nivas and see Savi and Vinayak celebrating Virat and Pakhi’s wedding anniversary.