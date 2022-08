Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the popular TV shows. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma - the show makes it to the headlines for quite a few reasons. Though it started on a good note, makers have been receiving a lot of backlash over the past few months. Netizens have been trolling the stars as well as the makers over the dramatic storyline of the show. From illegal surrogacy to Neil Bhatt's 'drunken' act, netizens have been trolling the show left, right and centre. Amidst this Sachin Shroff quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In a recent interview, he spoke about the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING upcoming twists: Sai takes away Pakhi's child; latter attempts suicide

Sachin Shroff's decision to leave Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin left many shocked and surprised. Now, in a recent interview with TOI, he revealed the reason behind the same. He stated he enjoyed being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and initially his character took off really well. It was a happy-go-lucky character. However, it did not shape up as it was expected. And hence, Sachin Shroff found it to be best to leave the show. He was quoted saying, "My journey with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein was a memorable one. It was a good character, and I enjoyed playing it while my track was on. It was a happy-go-lucky character. The makers gave it importance when I entered the show. My track was really good initially, but gradually it did not shape up the way we thought it would. So I felt it was best to move on." He further said that daily soaps are long running shows and the lead characters will always remain in the centre whereas other characters will come and go. He essayed the role of Rajveer in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's the INSIDE SCOOP on the off set relation between Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma [Exclusive]

Apart from Sachin Shroff, Roopa Davatia has also quit the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to witness a leap. The Chavan family will assume that Sai is no more as she meets with an accident. Virat and Pakhi's story will witness a change. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Virat comes to arrest Pulkit for marrying Devyani; will Sai be able to save him?