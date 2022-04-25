Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming: Ayesha Singh and starrer TV show is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It was a love triangle initially and now, it is all about the love story of Sai and Virat. The two got married under forced circumstances only to fall in love eventually. However, there were a lot of differences between Sai and Virat. Firstly, the age gap and the mindset and secondly, the nature of them both. But now, finally, they have fallen in love and overcome all the obstacles. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai confessing her love to Virat. However, the look of Sai has overshadowed the whole episode, it seems. Also Read - Karan Johar party: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon glam up in ultra mini dresses; Shah Rukh Khan hides behind curtains [VIEW PICS]

The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is about Shivani Bua (Tanvi Thakker) and Rajeev aka 's wedding. Now, during the wedding, Sai aka Ayesha Singh will confess her feelings for Virat aka Neil Bhatt. She will talk about how she never understood the importance and depth of marriage, mangalsutra or even sindoor. She then dances her heart out with Virat and the rest of the Chavans. Though the episode, which the fans watched days ahead on Disney Plus Hotstar, was an entertaining one, certain things left fans confused. It is Sai aka Ayeasha's jewellery and Virat's thought process. Sai will be seen wearing OTT jewellery fur Shivani Bua's wedding. And those who watched it online already are not impressed with her look, though she carried it well. Check out the tweets below:

Not her look giving me anxiety. Hats off to her for carrying it whole day for shoot, mera toh dekh ke sir chakkar kha rha hai. #AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/GeYnNpkPsI — Aruuu... ? (@weekend_firefly) April 25, 2022

This is the perfect reaction for the creativity they have done for the confession ? and after the dhol nagada ends... FINALLY... They Stopped ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/jHLyP3A9lT — A Viewer Reviews? (@MyPOVReviews) April 25, 2022

Ayesha Singh definitely has huge dedication for her work. carrying such a heavy drum with heavy jewellary in such hot summer days definitely requires a lot of dedication. another reason to be your fan Ms. Singh. #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Virat Kohli fan (@ViratKohli13579) April 25, 2022

Seriously, standing straight with that drum is so difficult for anyone in this attire and heavy jewelry. Here she has to walk with all of these, giving some expressions.

Kudos to you, #AyeshaSingh ???#SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/CPPEhP16EZ — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) April 25, 2022

you can actually see the restained expressions on her face while walking with the heavy drum and also constraint in back muscles because of the heavy mass. kudos to Ayesha Singh because this is not easy especially when you are not used to it.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Dpss5xPVEA — Virat Kohli fan (@ViratKohli13579) April 25, 2022

They should hv given dhol to some guys in background. With that jewelry n all its too much. Shes clearly dragging her self! Poor girl. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/OALU3ly4yF — ??? (@gn04) April 25, 2022

Well Need&reason of re-marriage is well-justified. Sai xprssd, during their marriage she doesn't aware valu of marriage&bonding. Virat tho Sai ka koi kami rehne nahi degaa. Saath Vachan, MS, Phere, rishta in sab ka ehasaas ke saath dey get married again #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/pKPU2dpCWg — Anonymous G311, DHF of SaiRat (@anonymousg311) April 25, 2022

Watched the episode with zero expectation #AyeshaSingh was phenomenal her walk with dhol that too with heavy jewellery Saree etc her expression were top notch like always #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Now VIRAT NEEDS TO PROOVE HE DESERVES THIS TREATMENT AND CONFFESION — aparajita (@aparaji56801963) April 25, 2022

IDK why,I just did not like today's epi or the way they made sai confess.Everythin looked so superficial,V's expression&Sai's look were?public confession back fired big time.Was just waiting to get over with epi.Had same expression as BK,omi,sonali #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/KcAs6juVdN — A (@Dramadork1) April 25, 2022

I guess their logic was, since its lead ka Shaadi, everyone should wear double sized jewelry. That will look grand. ?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/paHDUuiCun — ??? (@gn04) April 25, 2022

Ye kya cartoon bna diya sabko ????? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/4scq6kNNYZ — Shivani mogha (@Shivanimogha2) April 25, 2022

Vankar tried really hard to make dkp styling but the results ???? grand ka matlab ye nhi hota design kitne gande hai ??? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/KwBqaztDip — Shivani mogha (@Shivanimogha2) April 25, 2022

“Kya tum mujhse

maafi maangne wali ho” Wow,

this guy never fails to surprise me.

This is what he wants.

Virat really wants Sai to apologize in front of everyone for no mistakes of hers. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 25, 2022

He said that!! The written updates skipped that I guess. He says that after she apologized so many times already! Its dialogues like this that r making this whole confession n Sai rat problematic n cringe. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/JBklCSa76c — ??? (@gn04) April 25, 2022

aise toh fashion ka murder mat karo bhai bechari bachchi ko baksh do can she even breath with all this tacky jewellery? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/fjfCEAIBtz pic.twitter.com/6EJEOFwGCy — special master (@special_master_) April 25, 2022

Ayesha’s dhol scene wasn’t good. Her expressions didn’t showed joy but can you blame her? Look at the jewellery she’s wearing, wearing the dhol around her neck with that jewellery ain’t easy at all. It requires some practice. but she gives her best #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@lhr99srt) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been going viral on the net. In the promo, we see Virat and Sai's wedding taking place. Bhavani Kaku will put a condition on their wedding saying that she must leave her career for the wedding. Sai is disheartened. Virat takes a stand saying for Sai, her career is important. However, he adds that the wedding is more important. Will Virat ask Sai to leave her career?