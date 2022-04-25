Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming: Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It was a love triangle initially and now, it is all about the love story of Sai and Virat. The two got married under forced circumstances only to fall in love eventually. However, there were a lot of differences between Sai and Virat. Firstly, the age gap and the mindset and secondly, the nature of them both. But now, finally, they have fallen in love and overcome all the obstacles. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai confessing her love to Virat. However, the look of Sai has overshadowed the whole episode, it seems. Also Read - Karan Johar party: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon glam up in ultra mini dresses; Shah Rukh Khan hides behind curtains [VIEW PICS]
The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is about Shivani Bua (Tanvi Thakker) and Rajeev aka Sachin Shroff's wedding. Now, during the wedding, Sai aka Ayesha Singh will confess her feelings for Virat aka Neil Bhatt. She will talk about how she never understood the importance and depth of marriage, mangalsutra or even sindoor. She then dances her heart out with Virat and the rest of the Chavans. Though the episode, which the fans watched days ahead on Disney Plus Hotstar, was an entertaining one, certain things left fans confused. It is Sai aka Ayeasha's jewellery and Virat's thought process. Sai will be seen wearing OTT jewellery fur Shivani Bua's wedding. And those who watched it online already are not impressed with her look, though she carried it well. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan uses black curtains in his car as he arrives at Karan Johar’s bash; netizens troll him, ‘When films do not work...’
Meanwhile, a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been going viral on the net. In the promo, we see Virat and Sai's wedding taking place. Bhavani Kaku will put a condition on their wedding saying that she must leave her career for the wedding. Sai is disheartened. Virat takes a stand saying for Sai, her career is important. However, he adds that the wedding is more important. Will Virat ask Sai to leave her career? Also Read - Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Soorarai Pottru remake, fans DISAPPOINTED as he steps into Suriya's shoes; say, 'Kya majboori hai' – view tweets
