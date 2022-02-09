Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma recently saw the entry of Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Sada. Vineet is also seen as Shashi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin welcomed Vineet to the show with loads of love. As per the track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sada is a terrorist and he had been shot and killed by Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). However, it recently came to light that Sada was saved and he is now hellbent on revenge on Virat. Sada believes that Virat has married Shruti after killing him. He wants to make Virat suffer. Sada intends to kill Virat and hence he has his thugs kidnap Sai from college. After finding the kidnapping scene funny, the viewers expressed their thoughts on Sada and Sai's confrontation. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans unhappy with Sai aka Ayesha Singh's costume; find kidnapping scene funny – view tweets
The fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were entertained by the scene where Sai refuses to believe that Shruti is his wife and not Virat. She gets angry at Sada for making up such stuff. She also alleges that the kidnapping has been orchestrated by Virat to make her suffer. Sai is just not ready to believe that Shruti is Sada's wife and Sahas is his baby. Sada gets all confused and mad that she thinks the kidnapping is fake. Apart from this, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is getting a lot of praise. His acting chops as Sada are being appreciated by the fans. Some even appreciated their screen presence together. Let's check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya REFUSED Star Plus' Smart Jodi for THIS reason? [Exclusive]
Meanwhile, the rest of the Chavan believe Virat is behind Sai's kidnapping. They all are shaming him for the same. Everyone has been misunderstanding Virat and the latter keeping mum has been a drag fest and irksome for the fans. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' trends as fans don't want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image
