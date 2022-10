Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows online. Just like the last week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its position of number 2 on the TRP charts. That's not it, there's a slight increase in the TRP as well. From 2.4 it has climbed to 2.6. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead as Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn on the show with the kidnapping track amidst Dusshera celebrations.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak-Savi get kidnapped

Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is going to feature an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes. Sai, Pakhi and Virat will reach mela where Vinayak and Savi are looking for their parents. They come across a lady who tells two other kids about helping them in finding their parents. Vinayak and Savi get elated with the same and follow the lady out in hopes to find their parents. However, they soon learn that the lady is a fraud and is involved in child trafficking and kidnapping.

Check the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Sai-Virat to turn Sita-Ram and save their kids?

Well, Ram Leela is happening in the mela where Savi and Vinayak have reached. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Vinayak-Savi being kidnapped by human trafficking gang members. Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) fight off goons who kidnapped Savi and Vinayak. However, when Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) opens the backdoor, she is shocked to find Vinayak and Savi missing. The kids are back at the mela near Ravan Dahan site. As per a report in IWMbuzz, Virat and Sai will take part in Ramleela happening in the mela while saving their kids. It is said that Savi and Vinu will be playing the roles of Luv and Kush.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar often grabs headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. The Ram Leela enactment will be interesting to see.