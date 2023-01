Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead as Sai Joshi, Virat Chavan and Pakhi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken a shocking turn in the story right now. Sai and Virat have been living separately. Virat is married to Pakhi now while Sai is living as a single mother to Savi. Their paths have crossed and now, Virat has learned that Vinayak is their Vinu. And now, Sai is intent on finding Vinu as well. Also Read - Anupamaa rules, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein struggles to keep up on the Most Popular Top TV shows list

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai gets into trouble

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is trending big time in Entertainment News. The show has been showcasing interesting twists and turns that has kept the audience hooked to the show. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) getting caught by the guard while trying to find information on Vinayak. Anandi informs Virat (Neil Bhatt) about Sai's deeds who rushes towards her. He calms her down and promises her to look into the matter soon. However, Virat is hiding the truth from Sai. He has learned that Vinu is their Vinayak but he has kept the fact hidden because of Pakhi's condition. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: THIS TV star rejected the lead role of Virat Chavan played by Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai break down

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai breaking down in front of Virat and asking why he didn't stop her from leaving. She says that if he had stopped her, Vinayak would have been alive. Virat also breaks down saying that if he had stopped her that day, they all would have been together today. They hug and cry together. Pakhi cries seeing them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt to plan baby soon? Actress' big reveal makes fans excited

Watch the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap video here:

FINALLY. FINALLY (it had to be said. They need to “grieve”) #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/4FGQumBfFq — AsfiYa (@AsfiYaHum) January 11, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: fans react to the precap

The fans of the show are not buying the precap starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. They are mighty pissed at Virat for his mistakes and his actions in the recent past. So much so that they are questioning SaiRat being the end game. Check out the tweets here:

No please ???

No more sai virat chavan ewww

Sai is sai kamal joshi aur vo vahi rahegi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/KUMS19kevd — Ayeshu is love (@ti49186848) January 11, 2023

Show me logic tb hoga agr - •Virat & chavanni P se nfrt krna shuru kr de

•Ya phir V jail chala jaye Agr dono me se kch b ni hua to

Show hamesha illogical hi rhega #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin#AyeshaSingh — Innocent soul (@Soulfulgirl96) January 11, 2023

V? ke pas koi aur kaam nhi h idhar se aao udhar jhut bolo udhar se aao idhar jhut bolo bs upar se nicha tk jhut se nahaya hua h ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) January 11, 2023

Sai lived house because she doesn't want criminal pakhi to raise her child. But makers never mention pakhi crime at all. Virat prioritise pakhi over wife and son. And today aapne mujhe roka nahi... Sai ww Virat and Pakhi crime as usual ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin@FilmsShaika https://t.co/HEZxz7cFhL — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 11, 2023

Y are u so biased karma ji.. Baaki sab ko choro

Iss aurat ka karma kya hai kaha hai?? She is desp for waaris and v knows she has 2 of them.. Vinu and savi.. Is this all karma can give to a woman who actually was ruthless and cruel #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) January 11, 2023

Sai ka kaam hi hai is show main sbko whitewash krna....maker's bas sai se bulva dete hai criminals activities kare hue characters ke acchi achi lines aur inko lgta audiences sab bhul jayegi

..they are ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/4Hep8jjDfx — Ayeshu is love (@ti49186848) January 11, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

This hug will come after Tommy Virat will tell Sai about Vinu is no more.....

Wow means to prove his wafadari to his Malkin Virat will declare his child to be dead. Slow clap to father India ??

And Auntyji want to sort out difference ?????? pic.twitter.com/apoVnLpPpc — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) January 11, 2023

Y are people Hopeful for SAIRAT I wonder

Virat clearly told main tumhara nahi janta ka sewak hoo to sai when she was attacked by goons.. The same man aaj doing sewa to his wife and lying to sai who is just 'janta' today.. Farz over pyaar??? Really#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) January 11, 2023

Lol. U know what conversation V should have telling her thier son is alive. But no he lies with a straight face. What on earth is useful with this convo when all this while Virat knows abt Vinu. This makes him more hypocrite than ever. DISGUSTING #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/dAzNW2l4yA — Lekha (@Lekha36685036) January 11, 2023

#Ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin

Nalla . Mai vinu ka sach Kabhi sai ko pata chalna nhii dunga ?? tuj jesa Nalyak aur besharam ? se ummid bhi kya kara berojgar tao ha he — SAKSHI ||MAD FOR AYESHA ? (@SakshiT14453138) January 11, 2023

