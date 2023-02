Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been grabbing headlines a lot lately. The show has taken a dramatic turn with Virat realising his feelings for Sai once again. A couple of months ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers introduced a twist that separated Virat and Sai. The twist before they separated left fans in shock. And now, the makers seem to be planning a reunion of Virat and Sai. Are SaiRat fans accepting the track? More interesting twists for SaiRat shippers have been planned as per the precap. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bash: Ayesha Singh aka Sai stuns in a black shimmer short dress; Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi goes floral as show turns 2 [VIEW PICS]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat gets mesmerised by Sai

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat being brought to the hospital by his subordinates. Virat (Neil Bhatt) will experience chest pain on the left side. He will be sweating as well which worries his subordinates who bring him to the hospital. Doctor Sheetal will ask Virat about his history. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will tell doctor Sheetal that she will handle Virat's case. Virat will be happy and mesmerised at the same time. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Virat’s chemistry once again leaves netizens smitten; Sairat fans say, 'Don’t make us fall in a trap again'

Virat and Sai's camaraderie has changed and they seem to care about each other. Virat and Sai, for a change, will be seen having a conversation like a normal husband and wife. From playfully taunting each other about their age to their longing and loving gazes on each other, will be a treat for hardcore SaiRat shippers. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twists: Sai-Virat to go on a date on Valentine's day; Pakhi threatening suicide and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neutral fans are not happy

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer recently grabbed headlines in Entertainment News when the actors were honoured by the channel for their continuous hard work and topping the TRP charts. However, the ongoing track has been getting a lot of flak online. The scene between Virat and Sai has not gone down well with the fans. Check out their tweets below:

@sidd_vankar Sai rat lovey dovey is not convincing as an audience to me !!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — browneyed (@Chatty250101) February 17, 2023

???? it looks like they are showing us the sai rat scenes forcefully???I don’t know why ?above all virat is a married man it’s not looking good also.. for Virat it’s fine he is a born two timer but sai is a dignified woman please ghum makers don’t ruined sai character.. — Manidipa sarkar (@Manidipasarka16) February 17, 2023

Situation h hi nahi ,virat deserves hell not sai ...makers jabarjasti thop re h phle to itna khrab kar chuke h ab suddenly 360 degree ka change #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/HwQxfpcWRn — Ayesha_fan❤ (@ti49186848) February 17, 2023

Humlog Virat fans nhi hai jo uske galati bhi nazarandaj kar de galati ki hai toh bolenge hi na#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/OZ7rt95rBw — Kajal (@kajalraj2005k) February 17, 2023

Onscreen chemistry is either there r not der, wish sm1 frm cast n her creative friends had accepted it gracefully instead of ruining a good show n destroying ML to spoil a good onscreen pairing#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) February 17, 2023

Ths is exactly why Sai looks out of place whn she is being flirty w Rat Her son hates her.Very reason she left home for became true n Vrat is responsible as he brought P who abused Sai in his life Seeing his face should remind her all she lost. But..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/20nSV2r05q — ??? (@gn04) February 17, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Dusri aurat ban ne ki khushi?

But kiski dusri aurat?? Literally galle mei patta bandha hua tommy hai? Ps: If sai ko CN mei pauchane ka soul purpose 2tkke ke cringe romantic sc hai toh #AyeshaSingh should be ashamed playing Sai. pic.twitter.com/wFfjqKAnmZ — SONA (@SONA_12_) February 17, 2023

Disgusting dialogs given to S. BK ko koi mental hospital vejo,ek bachii ko bola sb thik karne ko. Raita tmlog milke failaye ho to saf v khud hi karo.Inhone Savi ko v dumb bna diya sare Fb aye lekin baba jo apni nw wife ke sath maje liye h uska nhi aya#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/qNUIho6Ymy — Astha Sinha?? (@AsthaSinha_07) February 17, 2023

Sai’s reactions still makes sense considering her feelings 2wards V r constant but S has integrity- she will never act upon her feelings. She will never let herself become the “teesra” in d current situation. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #GHKKPM #sairat — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 17, 2023

@sidd_vankar

Makers sairat ke magic hai ya nhi but please Virat married man hai sai ko usse dur rakho uske scene dekhne main cringe lagte hai#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Kajal (@kajalraj2005k) February 17, 2023

Cheap? that's the tweet,thank you @sidd_vankar @StarPlus for destroying Sai's character. Thora nok jhok chalta but ye kya main har Jagah nhi rahuge tumhara khayal rakhne ke liye. Sb bhul gye madam isne kya kiya h, khud apne aakho se dekha h VP ko fir v#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Astha Sinha?? (@AsthaSinha_07) February 17, 2023

Sai baby, you deserves better ? ? darling what are you doing???

Please someone give her a wakeup call @sidd_vankar why you are ruining sai for nalla ???

Shruti case k bad bhot brbaad kar chuke ho use..#ayeshasingh #SaiJoshi

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ayesha_fan❤ (@ti49186848) February 17, 2023

Ohh God sai ko bhulne ki bimari ho gayi hai kya???

Why is she behaving like dumbass??

Suddenly sai m itne changes kyun??

Please don't ruin her like nalla#ayeshasingh #ayeshasinghfan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ayesha_fan❤ (@ti49186848) February 17, 2023

Makers tryin so hard to sell #sairat as endgame. No doubt Neil n Ayesha hav fab onscreen chemistry but by overselling V n P marriage post leap this change of heart in V is just not convincing n believable @sidd_vankar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkkpm — sharamr (@sharamr3003) February 17, 2023

I felt like puking at Sai scene. Sai is a lost cause. Shes giving puppy eyes to man despite all trauma,injustice he gave her, ruined not only her but also her kids lives? Thy r stooping Sai low to match rat n P. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) February 17, 2023

Yes makers kya huwa hai jo sai ka behaviour change ho gya hai Matlab had hai #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/PHYHgpO0pp — Kajal (@kajalraj2005k) February 17, 2023

In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai coming to Chavan Niwas and putting some conditions in front of Virat. He agrees without giving anything a thought. He seems elated to be around Sai. When Sai adds about finding someone else in life, Virat agrees with it and then realises his error.