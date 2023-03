Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The show is all about the love triangle and fans have been expressing their disappointment quite openly as the lead duo Sai and Virat, played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, get separated for the sake of twists. Sai and Virat made for one amazing couple. And of late, the fans have been getting to see the old SaiRat again. And in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, there is one such SaiRat moment which will refresh your old memories and make you go ROFL. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato trailer wins hearts; Sona Mohapatra gets slammed by Shehnaaz Gill fans and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai beats up Virat

In the ongoing episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we are seeing how Sai slapped Kamble who is hellbent on his revenge. Virat is concerned for Sai's safety. He has been keeping a watch on her and also protecting her. However, this time, Virat will be in the need of protection since Sai will beat him up. Yes, you read that right. The scene between Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt is surely going to trend in Entertainment News. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fan verdict: Is it high time for Virat to choose between Sai and Pakhi?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat following Sai with a shawl and a big stick. Sai getting the intuition will hide and counter-attack him. She will snatch the stick from Virat who will still be under the shawl and beat him up, left right and centre. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai breaks down in front of Virat; Ayesha Singh once again impresses fans with her acting chops [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have a field day as Sai beats Virat

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, who watched the show online have enjoyed the scene between Ayesha and Neil. They got a glimpse of old SaiRat after a long time. Some fans feel Virat finally got the bashing he needed after all the trauma. Check out the tweets here:

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Kya dhoya hai Sai ne Virat ko mazaaa aa gaya ?? kal dialogues se dhoya aaj dhande se dhoya ??? — Love (@mithila1979) March 4, 2023

I love sai pitai scene. ..???auuur jor se sai ajtak issse jyada achha scene kabhi nehi hua @sidd_vankar thanks to banta hain aur scene do aisa ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sanaya sen (@Sanayas01120272) March 4, 2023

Virat's jungli billi is back & so is his names that he gave Sai ???? He really liked Kaku calling him Jungli mulgi & he called her jungli billi..this wildness is what attracted him to her in first place. He didn't want someone docile as his partner #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/j7dujayG1h — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 4, 2023

Loved this segment.. It was too funny... Ab dikh raha hai virat and sai. The real waale... #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/NbS3AmH9Wz — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) March 4, 2023

This Dhulaai session of virat by sai was scene of the day ???

Uffff the sukoon i got while watching this is unexplainable ???

Mast a Mast scene?

Sai baby finally u made it ?❤❤#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh#SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/uJhaKUyK1t — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) March 4, 2023

Aree meina kl hi bola tha vanku ne aaj dikha bhi diya? ki dhulai... Aaj phir ? Stans RR karega ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/NVKvaVBbUQ pic.twitter.com/ka0eovsVgO — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) March 4, 2023

Loved every second of this scene ???? Probably the funniest bit(off late) in ghum … Hilarious ?

Come on Sai, beat the heck out of him… 2-4 aur maar leti to maza aa jaata ?

Both #AyeshaSingh and #NeilBhatt were good in this scene. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ULMwE0jIYA — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 4, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin HEADLINES DR. SAI JOSHI KE HATHO EK DCP KI JAMKAR DHULAI & PITAI ??? DCP CRIMES- BIGAMIST FLIPPER, BHABHI LOVER, 2 TIMER, LOVING LEGAL WIFE, LIVING WITH ILLEGAL WIFE, HIDDING FAMILY CRIMES, SUPPORTING BHABHI CUM WIFE CRIMES ??? pic.twitter.com/QOdaJbswKT — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) March 4, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS Sai beating the heck out of d bekaar DCP was??

Aria(Savi)-charming lil munchkin ?

Vinu-same old same old?

NON ACTOR-ouch those faces she makes?

BK-?-who gives 2000rs to a 6yo?

Y do I feel Ayesha & Neil didn’t shoot few bits together#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/d86Z0Ze8hB — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 4, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ANJANE MEIN HI SAHI

KYA DHOYA HAI SAI NE AAJ VIRAT KO... DANDE PE DANDA???? AUDIENCE KI DIL KI KHAWAISH PURI HO GAYEE ?????? — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) March 4, 2023

Today's episode was cute ??? I hope it continues tomorrow for a longer duration..but one thing's for sure old Virat and his smile is back #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) March 4, 2023

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin By mistake hi sahi ,Virat ki mast pitai ki Sai ne.....bahut mazaa aaya???? — Technicallycorrect (@Technicallycor4) March 4, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Kya dhoya hai Sai ne Virat ko mazaaa aa gaya ?? kal dialogues se dhoya aaj dhande se dhoya ??? — Love (@mithila1979) March 4, 2023

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi berating Sai but getting a savage reply in return.