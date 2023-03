Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently focused on Vinayak, Virat and Sai. It seems the makers are gearing up to bring Sai's reality in front of Vinayak. In the last episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Ashwini Aai insulting Sai a lot. She considers Sai as an outsider. Ashwini has changed a lot and fans aren't able to connect with her character anymore. However, amidst all the intense drama, fans are enjoying the performances of the lead actors, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin POLL: Is it high time for Virat to choose between Sai and Pakhi? VOTE NOW

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai has an emotional breakdown in front of Virat

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) having an emotional moment. She was firstly berated by Ashwini Aai and later, she was made to believe that Vinayak threw the lunch in the trash when it was Pakhi who did it. Elsewhere, even Ashwini is blaming Sai for breaking apart Virat and Pakhi's house. Well, this is not the first time Sai has been blamed for things she hasn't done. However, there's only so much a person can take. Sai has an emotional breakdown after Pakhi reveals that Vinayak threw her food in the bin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens strongly slam Virat’s Aai for calling Sai ‘doosri aurat’ and ignoring Vinu as if he doesn't exist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai asks Virat to be concerned about how he will return Vinu to her

Bhavani Kaku calls Virat when she sees Sai breaking down. When Virat reaches home, he gets concerned and worried about Sai. The latter has a breakdown and reveals everything to Virat in the heat of the moment. However, Sai also makes it clear that she is not an abla naari. Sai slams Virat's concern for her well-being and asks him to focus on removing the fear from Vinayak's mind and heart. She also makes it clear that she never created any bad impression of Virat in Savi's mind. And while he may not have poisoned Vinu, he is doing nothing to remove his fear/poison either. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's why fans feel Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi's character is being ruined on the TOP TV show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans hail Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh is getting praise for her performance once again. Even Neil Bhatt is getting praise. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans always make the two stars trend in Entertainment News. Check out the tweets below:

"VIRAT PLS TUM MERI CHINTA MT KARO.. TUM MERI CHINTA KRNA BAND KRDOGA TOH MERI ZINDAGI KI SARI CHINTAYE APNE AAP KHATAM HO JAYEGI" SAI ?????#SaiJoshi #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) March 3, 2023

I won’t get tired of saying it-You are an Amazing Actor #AyeshaSingh ❤️

The cotton candy scene was so Good today. u were super annoyed but at the same time hungry(had to eat too?) U portrayed your feelings so well? couldn’t take my eyes off d screen #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/xPPAOrY5KZ — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 3, 2023

"FARZ NIBHA LO YEH RISHTE NIBHA LO" LEKIN VIRAT KE DIMAK MEIN TOH KUCH GHUSA NHI .. GHUSAGA BHI KHA SE DIMAK MEIN BHUSA JO BHARA H #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) March 3, 2023

First of all hats off to Ayesha for fabulous performance continuously.Being a non mother in the real life showing the pain of the mother onscreen is excellent. Criminal no words remain for her.If so called clowns do not wake up fast vinnu will gone case #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Mani_Kolluri (@ManiKolluri81) March 3, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #NeilBhatt got a glimpse of our most loved old virat today.Neil was back in form today &was really good in whole epi.I firmly believe he shines in scenes with Ayesha.Happy to see the old Neil at his best like he used to be before offscreen drama started pic.twitter.com/qtIocks3dK — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) March 3, 2023

Today Ayesha nailed it like always!

The way she portrayed every Expression, Dialogues and Especially Emotional scene just Amazing ?❤️#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/OaW958M1Ru — Nupur kaushik (@nupurkaushik02) March 3, 2023

Sai said it but did it penetrate the thick head?

They keep giving such outbursts of Sai without any progress for her for viewers to stay hooked n things usually go backwards for Sai.

Plus her wish was vague for a complete family.I hope Vrat is not part#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/4IQiChhD14 — ??? (@gn04) March 3, 2023

Though she is wearing the same dress since 3 episodes..Today she was looking extra charming ??

She looked absolutely stunning today ❤❤

These frames are Pure Bliss ??⭐❤❤#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh#SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/67QmCN2O01 — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) March 3, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh PHENOMENONAL AYESHA SINGH she’s super talented.She gave a mind blowing exceptional performance today.Its clear she worships her craft &loves her job.She has truly made SJ intoan iconic itv ch &immortal.she has set the bar high for future fl pic.twitter.com/culhA4kX7Q — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) March 3, 2023

Accolades and Appreciation for Ayesha ?

What a fine actor ?.. From angry to sad to heartbroken she literally breeze through the emotions so effortlessly ?❤❤

Hats off ?‍♀️?‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh#SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/aaPAfNC8Th — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) March 3, 2023

You should always give Credit where it’s due. As Virat , Neil was good/cute today ? Saw some glimpses of old Neil when I used to be his Fan ?#NeilBhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @neilbhatt4 pic.twitter.com/j9F1PigOce — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 3, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin What a killer performance Sai! It's hard to portray multiple feelings in the same screen anguish, hunger and longing/hope in eye. First time in months I had goosebumps. You deserve a big screen break — MusLikeD (@MusLikeD) March 3, 2023

Sai showing Virat d mirror. Yes Sai kept V away from Savi but dats coz V choose P over her n ended their relationship bt she did not let his wrong-doings in their marriage cloud Savi‘s love for her Baba. V failed 2 do dat wid Vinu #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin #SaiRat pic.twitter.com/BrTM1TOyKA — sharamr (@sharamr3003) March 3, 2023

In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai savagely slamming Pakhi.