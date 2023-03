Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take an interesting twist in the show. The makers have planned an interesting twist in the upcoming episode that'll keep the audience hooked to their TV sets and mobile screens. Firstly, Sai will ask Virat to maintain his boundaries with her. Elsewhere, Pakhi has taken to desperate measures to throw Sai out of the Chavan Nivas and her life. She is ready to do anything to keep her family to herself. Pakhi has now filed a case against Dr Pulkit and Dr Sai for removing her uterus. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among the top 3; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides down on most-liked TV shows list

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai asks Virat to maintain his distance

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see the Sai celebrating Gudi Padwa with the Chavans. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will make rangoli inside the house after the tamasha that Pakhi did on the occasion of Holi. Later, Vinayak brings Gajras for Sai. Sai and Savi's hands are smeared in colour hence, she says she will put it later. However, Savi asks Virat to help Sai. But Sai says she will do it herself. Virat (Neil Bhatt) says she need not make a big deal out of it as it is only gajra. But Sai yet again pulls Virat up for getting close to her and makes it clear that she will celebrate Gudi Padwa with Savi and Vinu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new entrant Harshad Arora have THESE 7 similarities; find out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin big twists: Satya reprimands Virat

In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai asking a doctor to listen to her case. She pleads that being in the medical profession is her only identity and she cannot lose it. Sai gets shocked at seeing Dr Satya (Harshad Arora). He asks if she did not know that she is not allowed to operate on family members. Virat tells Satya that Sai is not at fault but Satya reprimands him saying that his presence will complicate things evermore for Sai. The latter is in shock. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai faces suspension from the hospital? Will Satya's rescue act stir up jealousy in Virat?

Meanwhile, fans are having a field day as both Sai and Satya put Virat in his place. The upcoming episode twist is going viral in Entertainment News.

Ek mamle mein virat aur didi same haii....

●Donom ko kuch bhi samjao unki brain dimak mein nahi khusega....

Sai bola to stay way from her phir bhi virat kyu lagi padi hai bezzadi karvane keliye... #Ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/azSA7lwvwC — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) March 23, 2023

Lack of boundaries is very evident with V?

N P k liye koi b kuch b kare, she targets only 1, which is again under messed up psych#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/y8kbzaTyx1 — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) March 23, 2023

This is the Sai I love, who knows her boundaries and also put people in their place when they try cross her boundaries.

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sky_blue (@Skyblue_101010) March 23, 2023

Yes i am proud of you my sai joshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/8J5HTymofF — Vk (@vk12234855555) March 23, 2023

Phata poster nilla hero????????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shaik Fathima (@ShaikFa79267855) March 23, 2023

Thank you Sai for showing Nalla his limits! This is what I wanted all along- and text time he cross limits, just slap the shit out of him, cause he wont understand words unless they come from his bhabhi turned wife’s mouth #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) March 23, 2023

Lol he is teaching nothing. He did not teach savi to fight against the abuse that P did to savi & then today he did not teach her that when a women say No, Its a clear no. There is no other way & people claim he is doting father?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/5me9oADNoa — MusukuniVellu (@MusukuniV) March 23, 2023

My Sai … ? how she put boundaries to V, simple n apt dialogue w/ no drama.Ayesha is looking so pretty ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Priya_S21 (@Priya_S21) March 23, 2023

How will Satya save Sai from this case? It surely will be an interesting watch.