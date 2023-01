In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai is busy searching for her lost son Vinu and despite knowing the truth Virat does not want her to know anything about Vinayak. Virat tries his level best to keep Sai away from Vinayak and his truth. Sai learns that Vinu is no more alive and gets to know that Virat is hiding something from her. But, the makers of the show are all set to bring in high-voltage drama that will leave netizens shell-shocked. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others pose with mom-to-be Tanvi Thakker [Check Adorable Pics]

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai helps Karishma who suffers from a miscarriage. Karishma breaks down as she tells them about the pain that she went through because of Mohit. She tells Virat and Sai that she never got that support from her husband due to which she took an extreme step in her life. Sai extends emotional support to Karishma and won hearts with her kind gesture. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea in Tunisha Sharma suicide case rejected again; Tina Datta’s mom slams Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De and more

On the other hand, Sai receives a message and suspects Virat. She meets Jagtap and seeks his help in searching for Vinu. Meanwhile, Pakhi's patience level breaks after she sees Virat and Sai hugging. She lashes out at Virat and loses her calm. She accuses of breaking her trust post-Sai's return into their lives. Virat tries to make her understand, but she does not listen to him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma to Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly: Here's how these actresses met their husbands

With the help of Jagtap, Sai learns about her lost son Vinu and gets to know that Virat was hiding the truth from her. What will happen next?