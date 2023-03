Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Patralekhaa is planning something strong against Sai, and this can be seen in the last few episodes where Virat is too surprised by Pakhi being okay to stay in Chavan Nivas. Pakhi hides from being extremely heartbroken after Vinayak hugs Sai and not her, as he comes first in his school project where he took Sai's help and went along with her to the hospital only to see what doctors do. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Priya Rajda Ahuja aka TMKOC fame Rita Reporter is the latest to enter Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh show; here are her character details

Sai enabled Vinu’s victory,Satya was the inspiration behind his essay. P deserves the ignorance n V has no right 2 b uncomfortable hearin bout Satya- he choose P over S after all years ago. #ayeshasingh #saijoshi #sairat #ViratChavan #NeilBhatt #ghkkpm #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/FxrJzzKMiH — sharamr (@sharamr3003) March 22, 2023

Pakhi feels shattered and she decides to make Sai's life hell, and now in the upcoming episode, you will see the Chavan family celebrating Gudi Padva, and Sai gets a letter where there is a complaint registered against her for removing Pakhi's uterus deliberately, and due to that, she will be suspended as a doctor. Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa: Top TV shows second male leads who completely stole the show

Don't forget these dialogues.Again,do not pervert justice and honesty to keep a criminal in the foreground. 1)Pakhi, who didn't get off the bus and wanted to die.2)Pakhi who didn't take her meds to complete her honeymoon.Guilty Sai.@sidd_vankar justice. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/1Jv3buRIXE — YILDIZ.. (@MnevverCoskun2) March 22, 2023