Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, 17 February 2022, episode 432 spoiler alert: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has been moved far ahead in the episodes on the OTT platform. The fans of the show are watching the content online and have been voicing their opinions on social platforms. The latest track of Virat's vaada, Sai's misunderstanding and the Chavans' behaviour towards Virat have been irksome for the fans. And in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai getting kidnapped. She will then realise how she has misunderstood Virat the whole time. Elsewhere, the Chavans will believe that Virat is behind Sai's kidnapping. Also Read - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to be a part of Star Plus' Smart Jodi [Exclusive]
As per the online episode, Sai has finally understood that Shruti (Shafaq Naaz) is Sada's (Vinay Kumar Chaudhary) wife and Sahas is their son. Virat was just helping Shruti out because he had promised Sada when he shot him. Sai will feel guilty for misunderstanding Virat. She would recall how Virat honours his promises to the point of t. He would do anything to keep his promise as he did when he promised her father to take care of her. However, fans are not too happy with the same. For some time now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been lashing out at the makers for keeping Virat mum when everyone misunderstood him. Furthermore, he did nothing to clear Sai's misunderstandings has irked the fans. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Sada's conversation entertains viewers; fans hail Vineet Kumar Chaudhary for his acting chops – view tweets
In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh), Pulkit (Yash Pandit) and Mohit (Vihan Verma) alongside Pakhi coming to Virat and Shruti's apartment to confront Virat. They believe that he has been behind Sai's disappearance. And before facing Virat, Samrat will break open the door. Fans have found it quite funny. Check out the tweets: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans unhappy with Sai aka Ayesha Singh's costume; find kidnapping scene funny – view tweets
On the other hand, the latest scene where Sai and Sada met had entertained the audience. They liked Vineet Kumar Chaudhary as Sada on the show. Some commented on their screen presence which led to fan wars. Elsewhere, SaiRat shippers are still hoping that their fave jodi will reunite soon.
