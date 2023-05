Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are in love with Sai's (Ayesha Singh) and Satya's (Harshad Arora) chemistry, and in the latest episode, we witnessed how he has managed to win Savi's heart as well by reaching out to her school on her PTM day, where he tells her that he has come to give her mom's mobile phone as she forgot it at their home. Virat (Neil Bhatt) is seen burning to a crisp, seeing their chemistry and how their daughter Savi is extremely comfortable with Satya, and he then pulls him by his collar and manhandles him as he alleges that now he will snatch his daughter from him. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 or pregnancy? Aishwarya Sharma addresses rumours on why she quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai comes to Satya's rescue, pushes Virat back, and reminds him that he should become the good old person and start behaving normally. Later, she holds Satya's hand and walks away with him, while Virat cannot handle this drastic transformation in Sai and is in disbelief about how she has changed so much.

Also the absolute comfort b/w Ayesha & harshad >>>>>> They are so in tune w/ eo, so gentle yet so authentic!! Vankar please utilize them fully!! @sidd_vankar#AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DvlqCiqYRG — ?????? (@Scienceis_life1) May 8, 2023

The fans of SaiYa are extremely happy with this scene and have called it the most comforting scene. The fans are also waiting for the revelation of Satya's real father after Bhavani called him the "Nazayaz child". Many are wondering if Ninad's son will become Virat's brother and Sai will become Virat's bhabhi, and netizens are happy with this change in the show. Meanwhile, Pakhi has made an exit, and Bhavani gets a call from a leader for putting a missing advertisement of her 'ghar ki bahu' in the newspapers. Later, they learn that Sai has put this advertisement in the newspapers. Now it will be interesting to see what twist the show will take.