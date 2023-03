Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is expressing his crazy love for Sai, and the Sairat fans are finally happy that Sai is getting the love treatment she deserves, but they know that when Virat returns to his consciousness, he will only be embarrassed and will maintain his distance from Dai, so what is the point in showing their chemistry and playing with Sai’s emotions? The fans of the show are slamming the makers for using Sai to boost the TRP of the show.

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh sai has been mentally verbally and physically abused by Pakhi and virat many times and in precap again P is seen pushing S, @sidd_vankar please stop this abuse of FL . We want to see P getting slapped pushed and verbally abused by S now . pic.twitter.com/FWyxC8xFDH — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) March 9, 2023

How dare this Non Actor PUSH Sai once again??

This is the LIMIT now @sidd_vankar why is only Sai the victim to all kinds of ABUSE ? Because she gives you TRP? Disgusting bunch of makers/writers of this TOXIC Show? There’s no level you won’t STOOP to?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dA1ipWpiMS — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 9, 2023

HE REMEMBER ●Sai is his wife ●Have 2 kids ● Savi Virat ka challenge ● Pulkit is sai's bhai ●Sai make good tea ● Rang bharse dance ●Candy floss.....BT DIDI kaun hai? kya relation hai sab bhool gaya?‍♀️?‍♀️.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/YXeLY37oqm — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) March 9, 2023

Virat has had bhang and has short-term memory loss in which he remembers Sai as his wife and Vinu and Savi as their children, but Pakhi has been erased from his memory, and the fans are unable to digest this and are upset with how Sai is being humiliated by Pakhi once again. We wonder what twist will take place after Virat returns to consciousness. Will Virat have the courage to bring Sai back in his life?