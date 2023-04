The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got everyone's attention. The love saga between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has received a decent fan following. Now, there is another entry - Dr Satya. While Sai and Virat are separated, Dr Satya's entry has piqued the interest of all. Dr Satya is played by Harshad Arora while Sai is essayed by Ayesha Singh, Virat by Neil Bhatt and Pakhi by Aishwarya Sharma. Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans want Sai and Satya to get together and fall in love. Their chemistry has already impressed all and SaiYa fans want them to get married asap. A recent scene between the two also reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twists: Sai will once again marry someone whom she does not love; but will she get respect in her second marriage?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and aka Satya have a heart-to-heart conversation. During a mission, the two doctors get to treat the injured policemen. Sai gets injured too and Satya takes care of her. Then Sai asks Satya about the love of his life. He shares the story of a girl with whom he was madly in love with. She died by suicide as her father was against her marriage to Satya. He was broken and shattered. Behind all the smiles and laughter, there is a broken soul. Then Sai and Satya say a dialogue that true love happens only once. This reminded fans of the famous scene where and say that 'Pyaar ek hi baar hota hai'. SaiYa fans are manifesting that they fall in love ASAP and have some romantic moments. Many of Harshad Arora fans are also dropping appreciation posts praising his acting chops.

Take a look at fans' reaction to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin scene

Hey listen u both..

"Give a chance to urselves,the world will be so beautiful with eachother....???"

it reminds me Most iconic scene of bollywood...???

Srk & kajol...❤️#AyeshaSingh#HarshadArora#SaiYa#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/XwrLdASNMQ — hiya s (@hiya552000) April 8, 2023

He said everything just after Sai asked him a question. As if he was waiting for her to ask that question. Today Sai realized how much pain is in Satya's heart and he is hiding his pain with smiling face. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiYa https://t.co/p82LXR4P4N — Chinmayi Rao (@RaoChinmayi08) April 8, 2023

Satya is a non judgemental guy nd someone who minds his own business hence he did what?asked to imagine some other in his place cringed or puked right away considering he already has a wife @ home nd sai letting him touch the way he wants ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/qncmAf1Zag — ? (@priya_gaddam) April 8, 2023

What will happen next in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? aka Virat has already confessed his love to Sai. He proposed to her and mentioned that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. She hasn't accepted the proposal yet. On the other hand, Pakhi has heard Virat's love confession to Sai as his mobile phone was on when he was expressing his feelings. Some of the fans are happy that Virat finally mustered courage to express his love but SaiYa fans want Sai to be with Satya. The upcoming episodes sure are going to be high on drama. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.