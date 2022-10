After the happy and sad celebration of Virat Chavan and Pakhi's wedding anniversary, the couple comes and slams Sai for telling their son the truth about his adoption. Vinayak is the adopted child and he isn't aware of this fact. while we see even Sai is shocked to know how did Vinu come to know about this hidden truth. Virat slams Sai for breaking their trust while Pakhi alleges that how can she does something like this being a mother herself. Sai takes a strong stand against them and confronts that she hasn't told him anything about it and right now the most important thing is to find Vinayak the boy goes missing after learning the truth.

Vinayak is shattered by the fact that Virat and Pakhi are not his real parents and he is adopted by them. As per the reports, Vinayak overhears the ci conversation between Usha and Sai. The reports suggest that Usha comes and talks to Sai and she accidentally talks about Vinayak's adoption.

Having said that Sai and Virat go on the search for Vinayak leaving Pakhi distressed and insecure about their being together. The latest reports claim that Sai manages to save Vinayak and this leaves Virat highly impressed and he falls in love with her all over again. There will be a track shown in the show of Virat going easy with Sai after she finds Vinayak, he will stop being rude to her and will only find out why didn't she come back to him.