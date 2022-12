Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV series in the country. The love triangle has taken a drastic turn. Virat who loves Sai is now married to Pakhi. The story took a dramatic turn recently with Pakhi getting into an accident. Sai finds her and saves her, despite being blamed for everything by the Chavan household. Now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, y'all will see Pakhi being saved by Sai. However, it's the precap that is going viral online. And while SaiRat stans are happy, it seems Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fans aren't. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt, Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh and more: TV Instagrammers of the week who set the internet on fire with stunning posts

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat to have an emotional talk

Well, as y'all know, the condition of Pakhi is not too good. She is hospitalised after the accident. Virat asks Sai to save Pakhi by any means. He turns very emotional and blames himself for Pakhi's condition. Sai turns emotional on seeing Virat in such a state but asks him to have faith and pray for Pakhi. Sai promises Virat to save Pakhi. Sai doesn't give up on Pakhi even when the lead doctor does. Vinayak's emotional plea and everyone's prayers are answered as Pakhi is revived. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's the list highest TRP raking TV shows [Watch Video]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PRECAP: Sai-Virat to have a hearty chat?

As per the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat, played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, will be seen having a conversation. Sai and Virat are at her home and she asks him to leave. Virat says he would have left already and adds that she has not been able to take him out of her heart after all these years. He asks Sai if she still feels anything for him. It is trending in TV News right now. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan's box office collection, Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik BEATS Salman Khan and more

Here's how netizens have reacted to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap:

Fans are not happy with the precap. While some SaiRat stans were reminded of the old days of Sai and Virat, there are some solo stans who are not happy with the precap. Check it out here:

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

The new precap should be from virat side. Becoz we all know sai loves virat and true to her relationship. Only Virat betrayed her, and not clear for the audience if he really loves Sai so @sidd_vankar — ||KK|| (@tweetlitle) December 18, 2022

Even with Sai's subconscious telling her she still has feelings for Virat. I don't think she'll entertain the idea for long. She won't give in to those feelings because she actually has a moral campus unlike some people we watch ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Yellow (@Yellow98923708) December 18, 2022

Sai's dream. Before this, a lot of Pakrat scenes are going to happen in front of Sai, and obviously, she will feel bad.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh — Nikitha Vijayakumar (@nikkz_9178) December 18, 2022

What on earth is this DUMB precap! must be sai's dream or imagination! if its for real then something is definitely wrong with the makers! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) December 18, 2022

What’s this new precap about ? Either makers are giving fake precap for trp as usual or they are proving Virat is a two timer! Virat’s true love is only Pakhi! Makers please I don’t want even the shadow of Virat on Sai!!! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — suni (@suni35101615) December 18, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Fake preacp?

Vc sab ladies ke itna hi roota hai MATLAB pehle Sai shurti now pakhi?

Sai kuch jyada hi Mahaan hai ?

Cn wale sach Mai pakhi ke pyar Mai ghum hai? true lob — Inactive (@Bhavya88929298) December 18, 2022

Fake pre caps fake bought news portals to spread false news all are to manipulate audience #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — parissa malik (@Iqrasajid2) December 18, 2022

Guys please skip next week for ur mental peace ✌ ..baki maker's aur virat ko gali dene k lie you have enough content..so why you're giving them online trp ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/KaMHWGNJvc — Nancy1 (@ti49186848) December 18, 2022

What will happen in the next week? Is Sai hallucinating? Does she love Virat? BollywoodLife will get you all the latest updates.