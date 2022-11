Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It has been grabbing the top 3 spots on the TRP chart every week. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is known for its high-voltage drama. Starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, it featured Virat taking away Savi from Sai. He also got Sai arrested and decided to punish Sai for keeping him away from his daughter. And now, more high-voltage is in store for the viewers. Sai will be finally reuniting with her daughter. It will be an extremely emotional reunion for the mother-daughter duo.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai meets Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often trends online and grabs headlines in Entertainment News. And it has grabbed the attention of the viewers again. In the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh starrer TV show, we will Savi reuniting with her mother. She had been looking and asking about her mother all the time. Virat tried to distract her from talking about Sai by trying to give her gifts and playing with her. But Savi missed her mother. And finally, Sai will escape from the jail and meet Savi.

Sai takes Savi away, leaves Virat heartbroken

Sai and Savi will have a very emotional reunion wherein the latter will ask Sai about her absence. She will reprimand her for not informing her about her whereabouts. Sai will promise Savi to not go away from her again and takes her away from Chavan Niwas. While Bhavani Kaku and Sonali rejoice, Neil Bhatt aka Virat is grief-stricken to see his daughter being taken away. He will have a heart-to-heart talk with his father about the same. Virat is heartbroken to see that he has no place in Savi's life.

Netizens are divided between Sairat over the emotional drama

The recent episode has left fans in two minds. While they sympathise with Sai and are happy about their reunion, they are also sad after seeing Virat pouring his heart out for his daughter. Check out the tweets here:

Excellent dialogue by #Virat ? Sai ko bhi to uske baba ne maa baap banke pala tha to usey to ehmiat zyada pata hona chahiye thi Agree Sai should have known imp of a father in a child’s life #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @StarPlus @sidd_vankar @FilmsShaika — Saania (@k_saania) November 15, 2022

A strong woman isn't one who hides their parentage from a child & doesn't even inform the father about the same. A strong woman is like Sona who despite the differences with her husband knew that it was his right to know about their baby #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) November 15, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Today Virat saying about importance of father

Where was this father who easily kept mother away from fetus, who snatched child from mother and gave to mentally unstable pakhi

And where was this father when after miscarriage distanced himself from Sai — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) November 15, 2022

I really don’t understand for whom I should feel bad for Virat or Sai ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar @FilmsShaika @StarPlus — Saania (@k_saania) November 15, 2022

You can’t separate a child from mother. A mother is the only who can heal all the pain that a child suffers as she is the one who give birth to the angel.#SaiJoshi you have my heart as a daughter and as a woman always.#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #GHKKPM pic.twitter.com/Mj6DXPUpPL — Varsha Chooranolickal ? (@MartinVarsha) November 15, 2022

makers are showing Virat and sayis struggles and kids struggles without parents as if they are planning to bring sairat together, but Virat being so happy and comfortable with pakhii spoiling the overall experience and hope for sairat. @sidd_vankar #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||KK|| (@tweetlitle) November 15, 2022

The ep touches the heart ?❤️

WtH Im just crying ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — N o n a (@Ht7nan) November 15, 2022

In the next episode, we will see Virat reaching Sai's house and planning to reveal to Savi that he is her father. Sai panics. Virat goes into Savi's room and locks it leaving Sai outside who cries and keeps calling out to Savi.