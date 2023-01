In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai gets to know that her lost son Vinu is Vinayak who has been adopted by Pakhi. She gets elated after knowing that Vinu is alive. Virat begs Sai to not reveal the truth in front of Pakhi for her happiness. Sai gets shocked to know that Virat was busy hiding Vinayak's truth from her. He even tells her not to do anything that will ruin their lives. But, Sai's fierce avatar leaves him scared as she does not listen to him. Also Read - Abhimanyu, Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more lead characters who faced flak online from solo stans

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavani gets elated knowing that Vinayak is Sai and Virat's son. She plans to keep Vinu away from Sai. Virat later accuses Sai of all the problems in their lives and also blames her for her decision. The drama in the upcoming episode will get intensified as Sai is all set to do what she thinks is right. On the other hand, Pakhi decides to use Vinu against Virat to get his love while Sai feels disgusted. Sai picks Vinayak up from school and heads towards a cafe. Pakhi gets worried and informs Virat that Sai left with Vinu. Virat reaches the cafe and questions Sai. Pakhi reaches the cafe and takes him away from Sai. In the heat of the moment, Sai will be seen telling Pakhi that Vinayak is not her son. Virat and Pakhi get shocked to see Sai's sherni avatar. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai impresses netizens with her Sherni avatar as she reprimands Virat for hiding Vinayak's truth

Here's how netizens reacted -

Amazing episode? Fierce Sai is on a roll

V’s cassette is stuck on ‘Meri Pakhi’?

Time for a NEW ML FOR SAI JOSHI @sidd_vankar

Sai should sacrifice her child for that Criminal who isn’t even worthy of being called a MOTHER- wow? PHENOMENAL AYESHA❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/BMXFrVToUB — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 20, 2023

This is super wonderful?? Sherni #SaiJoshi ?? Ayesha really makes me feel everything Sai's going through perfectly, She describes a mother's feelings perfectly?? WE LOVE YOU #AyeshaSingh ❤Your performance is super wonderful always??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/MfhXyufQWX — Emo BE??‍? (@emo_ebrahiem) January 20, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh absolutely lowest he has stooped today.He is telling her to live with savi forget her son donate him like a commodity to mentally unstable woman & still there are some here that claim this man loves sai.V is now the official villain of ghum pic.twitter.com/F22zf7dPXY — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 20, 2023

Makers pls bring a new Ml for sai,no more sai?pls?This criminal doesn't deserve sai,How can a certified crimina

be pair with the heroine?Can he d** already?Is not his sins enough 2 d**?He is the root cause of all d problem,he is the villian of sai life#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/USK0yFu3VS — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 20, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh bhabhi lover says Pakhi is vinu ki maa ?what a disgusting vile immoral man . He is not even batting an eyelid while planning to snatch S son for that criminal bitch. @sidd_vankar no way can anyone accept Sairat after this . Bring nml for S pic.twitter.com/wELJ96hOJi — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 20, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Sai, don't fall for this man's words. He only knew how to exploit you emotionally. He just knew how to use you for his selfish needs. If you trust this man again,he will ruin your kids' lives in the same way he ruined your life, for P's sake wo any guilt pic.twitter.com/p68B0ERf0U — MayuriReddyEnukonda (@EMayuriReddy) January 20, 2023

