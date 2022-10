Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai and Virat turning heroic as they save their kid's life during the Ram Leela play in the ground where the Raavan is being burnt and that burnt statute if Raavan is all set to fall on them. Sai and Virat turned Ram and Sita to have their kids and the performance of both the actors in the show was appreciated. while Ayesha Singh's aka Sai's performance was a masterclass. Every frame of Sai was just perfect. fans are lauding the performance and calling her the best TV actress ever again.

While Sai jumps to save the kids, fans feel now she will get hospitalised, and they even did a poll asking who the viewer's eel gets hospitalised Is it Sai, Virat or Pakhi? And the maximum vote was for Sai and now it will be interesting to see how the Kaiser will twist this track and show any emotional angle between Virat and Sai. Sai is shattered as she cannot fin her kids in the mela and she even does an announcement on the same to find them. Later they find out that their life is in anger and Sai and Virat almost jumps in the fire to save them. Will Vinayak and Savi be fine? Will Sai an Virat be able to save them?