Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take an interesting turn in the upcoming episode of the popular TV show. A couple of weeks ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw Sai and Virat parting ways and then a big leap took place after which kids were introduced to the show. Tanmay Rishi now plays Vinayak while Aria Sakariya plays Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Vinayak is said to be adopted. And recently the truth about his adoption came to light.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi and Vinayak search for their parents

In the latest episode, we saw Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi) learning that he is adopted and that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) are not his real parents. He is heartbroken and reveals the same to Virat and Pakhi who are shocked to the core. Vinayak reveals overhearing Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Usha maushi's conversation. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will reach Chavan Nivas to convince Vinayak to come out of the bathroom. However, the story won't end there. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have taken Entertainment News by storm over the latest twists on the show.

Check Tanmay Rishi aka Vinayak's Instagram post with Aishwarya aka Pakhi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmay Rishi Shah (@tanmayrishi)

It seems Sai and Vinayak will reach the Ravan Dahan site while searching for their parents. And as the statue of Ravan will be lit, a tragedy will occur. The latest reports state that Savi and Vinayak will be trapped amidst the fire. However, Sai and Virat will together save Savi and Vinayak.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai to reveal the truth about Sai to Virat?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as per the buzz, Sai will turn emotional after rescuing both Savi and Vinayak. As per serial gossip, in the heat of the moment and overwhelmed with emotions of Savi wanting to find her father, Sai will reveal to Virat that Savi is his daughter. Well, if this truly happens in the upcoming episode, it will be a treat to watch for all SaiRat fans.