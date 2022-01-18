Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are fed up of how Virat's (Neil Bhatt) sense of responsibility for Shruti (Shafaq Naaz) is harming his life with Sai (Ayesha Singh). In fact, things have got worse for Virat Chavan. His own mother Ashwini slapped him for being a negligent husband and son. Even on the professional front, he is on hot water with the DIG. As we know, he cannot shelter someone like the wife of a Naxalite given his position in society. Also, people in public service cannot have two wives. Fans are trolling Neil Bhatt (Virat Chavan) and the writers mercilessly on social media. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Ashwini Aai SLAPS Virat after learning about Sahas and Shruti; here's how fans reacted – view tweets

But it looks like social media frustration has little say here. A source close to the production house told BollywoodLife, "The TRPs of the show are good. There is no need for the makers to change the track right now. In fact, they did a survey with TV viewing audience and found out that the majority were liking the drama. Even on the original show, Kusum Dola this particular track ran for five to six months. It all boils down to the ratings. If people see a drastic dip then they might change it." Also Read - Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and more: These TV stars rocked Instagram this week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the remake of Kusum Dola. The show has made stars out of Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. Fans were hopeful that the love confession of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) would finally happen but it is taking endless time. We guess fans on social media have to be a little patient or wait for TRPs to fall down! Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completes 400 episodes: From SaiRat's chemistry to Pakhi's quest to fulfill her unrequited love; here's what made the show a TRP spinner