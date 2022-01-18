Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat fans will have to endure Shruti's track for LONG? An inside source reveals EXCLUSIVE Scoop

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat fans will have to bear with the track of Virat and Shruti for some more time; this is what an inside source had to say