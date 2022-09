Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn in the latest episodes. Sai has been living alone with Usha Maushi and her daughter Savi in Kankauli. And on the other hand, Virat and Pakhi are married and are raising their child, Vinayak, together. Vinayak who suffers from a leg condition is adopted by Virat. Virat and Pakhi's life revolves around Vinayak whereas Sai's life revolves around Savi. A couple of days ago, the truth about Sai being alive was revealed in front of Virat and Pakhi and recently, in front of the Chavan family. Until now, everyone believed Sai to be dead. And now it seems things are going to get more complicated. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's viral singing video, Virat's drunken avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Entertainment News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest updates

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw the Chavans learning about Sai being alive. Their reaction to Sai (Ayesha Singh) being alive and having a daughter is quite shocking. Even Ashwini Aai, who had been a staunch supporter of Sai against Pakhi has changed sides and wants Pakhi to move on with Virat. On the other hand, when Bhavani Kaku learns about Sai and Savi and SVnayak's fondness for the two of them, she takes a drastic step that lands Vinayak in the hospital. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat lashing out at Bhavani Kaku for her method of keeping Sai and Savi out of their lives. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma to Ankita Lokhande: Popular TV actresses who share amazing bond with their mother-in-laws

Here's a reel of Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

The channel dropped a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is yet another heartbreaking twist in SaiRat, that is, Sai and Virat's love saga. Talking about the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap, in the upcoming week, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) being at a jeweller shop. Virat is at first disinterested in shopping with Pakhi but later when he sees Sai selling off their ring at the shop, he tries to make her jealous by talking to Pakhi about their anniversary and gifting her an expensive necklace. Sai feels shattered again while Pakhifeels dejection in Sai's behaviour. Well, it's the game of jealousy and misunderstanding between Sai and Virat again. And here's how fans have reacted to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin precap: Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Raju Srivastava passes away, Bigg Boss 16 creates buzz; Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin not going off-air and more

Advertisement

Ye hero hai ya villain... Yuck... Please dafa kyu nahi ho jaata sai ke life se??????? — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) September 26, 2022

Wow ?looks like sai lost all her hopes on virat❤?

Sai stay strong girl❤u don't need this two timer?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/NvJteZZWYf — Aadhyasree (@Aadhyasree2) September 26, 2022

interesting precap

Virat in anger tries to show he is moving ahead as Sai has.

Sai believes in circumstance, not words

until they both find the truth Pakhi picking what is left by Sai, something that never was and never will be hers#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) September 26, 2022

He won’t because he’s nothing but a hypocrite Kaku did the exact same thing he did to Savi and Vinu but apparently it’s okay when he hurts people but gets angry when others do ?. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/N6tzyFayMp — abisoye ojulari (@Abisoye101f) September 26, 2022

Precap for entire week. Meaning they don't have any incidents or imp scenes/dialogues in actual story for the entire week. Just dragfest. Its getting boring.#AyeshaSingh #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) September 26, 2022

Precap

Pehle Sai ring bechne aayi matlab rishtey ki kuch keemat shayad baaki thi gussa hi sahi ki vrat nahi aya bt jb virakhi marriage dekhi to ab koi keemat nahi gussa bh nahi so ring chodi matlab ab vo gussa bhi khatam matlab V kuch nahi S k liye#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/rFEWs7vbuB — tweety (@tweetyktweet) September 26, 2022

Virat's pov ; Sai married to jaggs , she moved on & have a kid(biological)

THEN , Why virat is trying to make her jealouse ..... Kya virat still love sai after knowing she have a kid ?????? OR He is in love with kohinoor #Ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Gyii9jT3Va — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) September 26, 2022

By looking at the precap, I think Virat in his immaturity & dumbness himself is gonna destroy Sai's residual feelings about him. By the time he will know Sai's side of story, Sai might become too distant. Go Virat, burn the bridges! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) September 26, 2022

I understand Sai. She has every right to behave like this "Virat is already married"??But Virat has no right to behave like this "He judging on Sai from his the wrong viewpoint"✋?#AyeshaSingh #NeilBhatt#Neilsha #SaiRat#SaiJoshi #ViratChavan#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Emo BE??‍? (@emo_ebrahiem) September 26, 2022

Good precap after ages.

Hope they don't show the same precap for one week.

But, i honestly wasn't expecting this beauty from ghum.

Bouncing back?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh #StarPlus #SaiRat pic.twitter.com/C1YvsONfcM — Swaydheenta (@SlaySwayy) September 26, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin I think the precup of today's epi is fake, like the precup of the gift of the rose to Patro, Because Sai returned the diamond ring to Virat in the path of shrouti, Virat didn’t return it to Sai, so how did the ring come to Sai&want to sell it???? — SaVin?‍?‍?YashKi♥️AbhiRa♥️RiDu♥️?? (@BatoolX208) September 26, 2022

This virat getting close to Pakhi just to make sai feel jealous is so DISGUSTING! its going to make him even more irredeemable once the truth is out! ??? #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) September 26, 2022

The efforts Ghum team puts in to create separate precaps to lure audience, atleast 1% of it should've been put in to minimize the level of toxicity in plot. Makers, you've kids on board now. Atleast spare them from crappy dialouges & trash script. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) September 26, 2022

Wese PRECAP KAFI SYMBOLIC he

WO RING DEAL KO REPRESENT KARTI JISKA AB KOI MOL NHI RHA.

PAKI MIRROR ME SAI KO DEKHTI HAI

WO JAGAH SAI KI HAI USKI NHI ??

PAKI KA RING KO UTANA

MATLAB WO EK AESE RISTE KO PAKAD KE BETI HE JISKA KOI MOL NHI #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — THEPOLLGUY? (@wnightbeast) September 26, 2022

Well, the Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing wonders on the TRP charts. The show recently clocked a TRP of 2.9 giving tough competition to Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa.