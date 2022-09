Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in TOP 2 again on the TRP charts. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer saw a major twist taking place recently. Yes, we are talking about the SaiRat confrontation that was the most awaited one by the fans of the show. Recently, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) came face to face after a couple of years. Virat had reached Kankauli with Vinayak for his treatment, unknown about the fact that Sai is the doctor of Vinayak. On the other hand, Sai is bitter about Virat abandoning her after bringing Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) home. And now, the scene after the confrontation has blown away fans' minds. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in TOP 2 but ratings slip; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to struggle

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat confrontation

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai and Virat facing each other after a couple of years. The two of them are in shock. However, their souls long for each other. Sai and Virat's souls have an emotional reunion. But they don't speak a word and instead turn more bitter towards each other. Virat (Neil Bhatt) takes Vinayak away when he learns that Sai is alive. On the other hand, Sai (Ayesha Singh) takes Savi away as well. The two of them believe that the other one has moved on in their life. Also Read - Imlie's Mayuri Deshmukh to Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah: These 9 TV actors returned to the show after quitting; here's why

Fans have mixed reactions to SaiRat confrontation scene

So, fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are in two minds after watching the SaiRat confrontation and the aftermath of the same. Firstly, some are in favour of Virat as they believe he suffered too when Sai was presumed to be dead. On the other hand, there are fans supporting Sai for keeping her distance from Virat. There are also some who believe both Sai and Virat have faced a lot after the separation. Meanwhile, it's been a couple of days after the leap. Netizens are demanding that they reveal the twists they introduced such as the truth behind Virat and Pakhi's marriage and more. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vihan Verma REVEALS how life changed post his entry as Mohit; says 'No longer used to...'

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin I am still waiting for the “dark secret” and very very positive Patralekha as promised by our delusional papilekha. So far can’t see anything positive in her character and devdas virat is not dark secret enough — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) September 9, 2022

I don't feel bad for Virat. This is his pattern. It always takes Sai to land up on a hospital bed, in a grave danger or be presumed dead, to make Virat realize how bad he has messed up. He only registers Sai's physical pain, mental pain long forgotten. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) September 9, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

If virat misses sai so badly.The moment he saw her he should ask her,where is she.. & so on.But ? sadist just ran away with angry.Sai on the other hand thinking about vinu treatment but this sadist not at all..? character is getting worst by day by day https://t.co/Q8S9Tk7mTJ — Sravya (@KollapudiSravya) September 9, 2022

Why only expecting Virat to regret, him to take a step ahead for her whereas Sai to keep on blaming him even for things he hasn't done and be an escapist. If he's angry it's rightfully how would you feel someone you thought is no more suddenly is alive#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/zGhRVz1j6k — StanningThePhenomenalOne (@dreamz_12086) September 9, 2022

Uhh.. They are stretching it too long and them not reveling why virat married pakhi is making it difficult to even understand virat.They should get done with flashbacks tomorrow,so that from Monday a Fresh start of story based on sairat and kids±#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — A? (@chaii_biscuiit) September 9, 2022

This scene was to express Virat's situation post Sai and Vinu's assumed death not to gain sympathy. Even the dialogues were blaming himself,the purpose was to show him being devastated and urge to free himself from this world.@neilbhatt4 did a phenomenal job no doubt. https://t.co/nPpmKMNRZP — neiladakar (@neiladakaar) September 9, 2022

???

This thing of Virat is actually the charm of the character he realizes instantly and doesn't take a min to think otherways just how any human does "self introspection" and #NeilBhatt pulls it off excellently#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/pqy7l2wBsF — StanningThePhenomenalOne (@dreamz_12086) September 9, 2022

virat You never gave safety, psychological and mental peace, a quiet life, tranquility, attention, respect, and appreciation to Sai. but You gave all this to another woman. Bakhie was always your favorite Bakhi and your toxic family, not Sai and vino. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/hwTQRh0wo8 — ??❤ Loly_haidy_team (@LolyHaidy) September 9, 2022

Sai doesn’t even know that Virat thought she was dead. Imagine how she is gonna feel when she realizes that he got so angry seeing her alive that he left the venue dragging Vinu with him. He didnt even bother to call her once after that, such a sick man #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) September 9, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin I know for drama they will delay Virat knowing Savi as his daughter . Looking forward to that moment and hope writers do justice just like they wrote #SaiRat face off in such a memorable way. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) September 9, 2022

Virat knew Sai cannot be mother & thinks she adopted Savi as he adopted Vinu. UM will tell him about Savi

Who will tell Sai, about Virat's pain, guilt & loosing reason to live thinking Sai was dead

Virat's mistake does not clear Sai's mistake#sairat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) September 9, 2022

THIS LINE, by the end of it...a tear dropped on my screen...????

Credits to actors & dialogue writter#SaiRat #ReUnion #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/g56UPVbDkw — ℍ???????? (@harshu_170422) September 8, 2022

I wanted them to be more vocal,expressive even if it was their inner self but l witnessed that

And that's the most wonderful thing

How cutely she says..mein kaise aapko dhundhti hui aati?

Aww? how much l love her like this infront of Virat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiRat — '?ℎ????||? (@chandsifarish_) September 8, 2022

Sai and Virat, both need to communicate better. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will call Virat and ask to get Vinayak treated. Virat bluntly puts forth the condition to not bring up their past during Vinayak's treatment. Sai ascertains that after Vinayak's treatment, they'll both go along their separate ways.