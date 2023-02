Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leading roles. Neil plays the role of Virat, Ayesha is Sai and Aishwarya is Pakhi. In the show, Virat and Sai love each other a lot but due to cicumstances they are apart. Pakhi is now Virat's wife and there is battle over kids. Pakhi is also the surrogate mother of Virat and Sai's baby. Sai wants her son Vinu but Pakhi does not want to let him go. Virat is crushed between the two. Also Read - TV News RECAP of the week: Bigg Boss 16 love stories, netizens demand Sajid Khan’s removal, Disha Vakani’s throat issues and more

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ayesha Singh aka Sai and aka Virat bonding again. All thanks to Savi - their daughter. Savi dresses up as a police officer and plays chor-police. Looking at her, Sai and Virat feel proud. Virat says that she has gone on him while Sai says otherwise. Later, Sai says that Savi will make her parents proud as she grows up. Both of them feel the emotion as they bond over 'hamari beti'. Sairat fans also feel their emotion and are calling them soulmates. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Virat’s relationship is dead; claim fans; say, 'Pakhi-Virat have no chemistry, their bond creates negativity'

Check out the tweets below:

Sai...Sai...Sai.. dil ki baat aakhir zubaan par aa hi jaati hai..Even Sai has started slipping through the cracks ?? Also Virat's right..Savi is mini Virat..uske jaisi hi nautanki aur hoshiyaar bhi hai...her father's daughter truly ❤❤ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wMVaOHZETB — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) February 24, 2023

I DARE YOU TO FIND SOMEONE WHO LOOKS AT YOU LIKE VIRAT LOOKS AT SAI..!! MANS A CASE OF WALKING HEARTEYES ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat pic.twitter.com/sohafE3wz7 — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, fans are slamming Pakhi and questioning her motherhood skills. She has now got an air purifier in Vinu's room as he will not step out given that Sai is in the same house. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai fans threaten to STOP watching the show; react strongly to the Virat and Pakhi track

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh itne pyare bacche ko Kya se Kya bana diya bitchlekha ne??‍♀️8yr old is believing a tale as real due to poison P is filling in his head &whole bunch of monkeys living in that house choose to stand mute rather than intervene onthe child’s behalf pic.twitter.com/kglCRAxwXp — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) February 24, 2023

What will happen next in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Let's wait and watch.