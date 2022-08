Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back in the top two! Just yesterday, the TRP report of week 31 dropped and the Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is now back in the second spot on the TRP chart. For the last couple of weeks, it had been struggling on the TRP chart. But the makers introduced a new twist in the tale and bounced back. Well, even the fans are happy that Pakhi (played by Aishwarya Sharma) has got the taste of her own medicine. The truth about her deeds are out and even Virat (played by Neil Bhatt) lashed out at Pakhi for lying to him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's SaiRat and more TV jodis whose love story suffered due to forced separation tracks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi has a great fall

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw police coming to arrest Pakhi aka Patralekha to Chavan Niwas. The whole family is in shock except for Sai (Ayesha Singh). It is then that Sai reveals everything to the Chavans. Sai has filed a case of cheating, and illegal surrogacy against Pakhi. Sai reveals that Pakhi had threatened Geeta and hence she had backed out of surrogacy. Sai convinced Geeta to reveal the truth. Geeta and her husband have also given statements against Pakhi. Sai also reveal that the goons who had attacked her when she went to get Geeta to the hospital, were sent by Pakhi as well. The goons have also given their statement against Pakhi. The latter denies everything but nobody listens to her. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows and keep trending in entertainment news. Also Read - TRP Report Week 31 top 5: Anupamaa rating surge, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jumps two spots, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 slips further

Fans rejoice at the revelation of Pakhi's deeds and arrest

Fans are happy that finally, the cat is out of the bag. They are happy Pakhi has finally got the punishment for all the mistakes and criminal deeds (illegal surrogacy, attack on Sai). Fans have been waiting to see Sai get justice after all that she had to go through. However, some of them have also pointed out the changes in (Neil Bhatt) Virat's behaviour. Some have noted how quickly the Chavans believed Sai so quickly. Check out the reactions of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans here: Also Read - When Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma received death threats due to this shocking reason

Advertisement

How did everyone believe Sai? It looked so forced. 2 din ki khushiyaan... And Kaku just called... Sai beta??? Wah re wah!?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Pluviophile? (@BuildYourWorld) August 12, 2022

Virat nicely escaping by putting the WHOLE blame on Pakhi.

He forgot He allowed her inside his room

He believed her

He wanted her as surrogate too

He claims her as achi dost and family

He trusted her over Sai

He always thought she is right #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

Wow Nice Slap to P. कलेजे को thandak mili. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saideep (@DipakPa93189287) August 12, 2022

Makers will never answer

1.y Sai not slapped Pakhi

2.y no one from cn slapped p

3.y V was not blamed for not trusting Sai.( Whole Shruti tk was dragged as Sai not trusted Virat) den y instant cleanchit to V?

4. Purpose of surrogacy wen Sai cn concieve #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/qf2IgF9vED — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) August 12, 2022

Makers smartly avoided Virat embarassment by sending Sai at room. At room two tears and 1 sorry,so he got cleanchit. Why Virat never had any struggle. He literally made Sai life hell after anniversary and Shruti tr.He got maafi faster than 2min noodles #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/sEEuZx6q6i — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) August 12, 2022

So wen Virat said today he was glad that Sai is wife and not ? does that mean all this time he still had doubts ????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Kavaya_19 (@Kubash19) August 12, 2022

Most satisfying scene from today's episode She got what she deserved Finally, Sai's righteousness and persistence have paid off ❤️❤️#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/YNbul2zS83 — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) August 12, 2022

Virat always knew pakhi intentions, during ousting,Ajinkya track,cafe,so why he was shocked today. At that time he never bothered to expose pakhi. Today he thanked Bappa for having Sai,not pakhi as wife. Means till date he was having soft corner for P#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) August 12, 2022

Life cycle of Virat - Does all crimes, hurts wife and makes her go through immense trauma

⬇️

He sheds some tears with some emotional blackmailing

⬇️

Becomes “ selfless “ and “humane” after all the selfish toxic things he did and forgets

⬇️

Repeat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/ByEOBnyASk — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

Virat was with Pakhi ALONE for almost 9 months. He didn’t get to see any sign

of her evil side? ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

This time he said -

i will stay away from Vinu ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Zf4YvFmcfn — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

This also showed that he was aware of her intentions and he’s been equally responsible for this behaviour of Pakhi! There’s nothing to celebrate about, he was covering up Pakhis intentions from cafe incident and today she had the audacity to do this!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/kXxqvioBhW — Sakina (@sakina_bibi63) August 12, 2022

Virat has only given second and third chances to Pakhi who was his achi dost and bhabhi cos he WANTED To trust her. Never thought Of second chances when it comes to Sai, his wife.

She has to beg , fall on his feet and go through abuses and insults #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

After watching today's episode

My heart be like

Sukoon mila ❤️❤️ — Khushi?? (@Khushi27102004) August 12, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar

Oh GOD!!. Vanku ko SATBUDDHI DENA. Let him not SPOIL THE PICTURE. After 2 years and 583 episodes we got Paapi insult and slap. Let Paapi continue to suffer forever she deserves it. https://t.co/AUBB0OMlCl — BinaRC (@BinaRC77) August 12, 2022

Virat is forgiven so easily sai is a very good person otherwise virat would not have forgiven sai so easily #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — parissa malik (@Iqrasajid2) August 12, 2022

Exactly!

Shameless guy still comparing Sai with Pakhi ? That is why he was sailing on two boats.

Imagine if Sai hadn’t got the truth out? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/NlL7hLDyFB — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Know .. this popi expose sequence is just a like that like phrase . " Char Din ki Chandni Phir Andheri Raat " Vanku is gonna do the same with the show ! — Krishna ?? (@Jais_Krishna_) August 12, 2022

Virat is not competent as IPS officer. That's why SAI taking help of lady officer to arrest goons. Now Virat should not interfere in this case. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saideep (@DipakPa93189287) August 12, 2022

They shooting precaps in different clothes every week and changing the scenes according to trp ? Virat in precap (they showed for a week)told sai Pakhi is family bla bla Today in scene he was disgusted ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a leap taking place. It is being said that the show will take a leap of 5 years. Pakhi will be back in the Chavan Nivas with Vinayak while Sai seems to be living all alone with a daughter. Virat seems to be getting gifts for his kids.