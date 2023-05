Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat (Neil Bhatt)didn't get a second chance in his love life despite begging, yelling and doing everything possible Sai Joshi(Ayesha Singh) chose to move on and get married to Dr Satya Adhikari (Harshad Arora), and now Sairat fans are lashing out at the makers for killing Sairat forever and making Sai marry Satya, in the upcoming episodes we will witness that Virat is a broken man and turns into a alcoholic where Sai reaches out at his rescue and helps him out, and now the Sairat fans are demanding to stop watching the show if they don't end this track and make them one forever, the TRP of the show is also affected as the makers are experimenting with the new character, but sadly the Sairat fans are unhappy. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Real reason why Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is quitting the show [Exclusive]

Watch the video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where Sai and Virat fans are threatening to stop watching the show.

Virat told her a gazillion times before & today he told her again THAT HE NEVER LOVED PAKHI. He only loves Sai..this bitch knew that since #Sairat's fight about Devi & yet she didn't understand that Virat never loved her. It was infatuation for him #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Isw3eInG2E — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) May 2, 2023

And this promo shows how Sai and Virat fans are eagerly wanting to be together and lashing out at Patralekhaa for spoiling Sairat. Sai is also disheartened and still in love with Virat, but only to break her son Vinayak's heart, who is still not aware of Sai being his real mom. She chose to get married to Satya and get rid of Virat, but Virat is not ready to accept the fact that Sai moved on. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt couldn't control his tears as an emotional Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi bid adieu to the show