Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans, especially those of Sai Joshi are mighty pleased. We have seen how life has been tough for Sai (Ayesha Singh) ever since she tied the knot with Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). In the coming episode, we will see that the Chavans question the character of Sai (Ayesha Singh). This will happen after Vithal comes and says that Sai is also living with two husbands, like Virat has two wives. Sai will be furious when Virat refers to Jagtap (Siddharth Bhodke) as her yaar. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are loving how Sai has given it back to Virat by giving him a tight slap on the face. In the coming days, we will see that Ashwini tells Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) to consummate her marriage with Virat.

The coming days will also lead to Pakhi developing hateful feelings for Savi. She feels that Savi is responsible for bringing Virat closer to Sai.

I finally got it! Tbh he so deserved one. pic.twitter.com/FUklrHgDVq — Wildreaper (@Wildreaper1) October 29, 2022

“A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong”?

I'm happy that old sai is back ?#AyeshaSingh#AyeshaSinghFans pic.twitter.com/pPb5oFogOM — ChetnaR (@ChetanaRaorane) October 29, 2022

This slap tells Virat that Sai Joshi is standing here, not P✋? Sai, although she was lonely, she never let anyone come close her? P, although her husband was beside her, she wanted to be with his brother?#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/SuyICeKvnG — Emo BE??‍? (@emo_ebrahiem) October 29, 2022

It is so easy for the society to judge and question single mothers ..!! Very well written dialogues in today's episode .. Ayesha was fab ??@StarPlus We expect the same in the future as well .. Dont disappoint us ..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/2I0Ta8QYNr — ᴀуᴇꜱʜᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ꜰᴀɴʙᴏу ❤️? || тєαм αуєѕнα ѕιиgн ✨? (@AyeshaSinghFC) October 29, 2022

Fans are gaga seeing this. Ayesha Singh has been constantly delivering the goods on the show. This performance is also one that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans will remember for a long time.