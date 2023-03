Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has seen a slight dip in the TV TRP ratings. However, it has still maintained a stronghold in the second position. Next week probably, we will get the TRPs when Harshad Arora entered the show. For the unversed (though highly unlikely), Harshad Arora has entered the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin universe as Dr Satya Adhikari. He has joined Sai's hospital and is quite charming and lively with a past. Satya and Sai are currently have cute nok-jhok which fans are loving to the core. And the new BTS of Ayesha and Harshad will add to fans' excitement for the upcoming episodes. Also Read - TRP List Week 10: Anupamaa has clear lead over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Hai Chahatein drops further [View Full List]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya holds Sai in his arms

Ever since Harshad Arora entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans have been shipping him and Ayesha Singh aka Sai together as SaiYa. They make them trend online and grab headlines in Entertainment News. And the new BTS of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is no different. A BTS clip from the upcoming episodes is going viral online right now. In it, we see Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) in the hospital. It seems Sai is pretending to be sick as Vinu turns doctor.

And in the scene enters Dr Satya Adhikari, making his coolest entry as usual. It seems Sai (Ayesha Singh) gets irritated by his antics again. She gets down from the hospital bed but trips. As she is about to fall down, Satya holds her in his arms. Sai is looking very pretty in a saree while Satya, on the other hand, looks handsome tee and jacket.

Watch the BTS video of upcoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode here:

In the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai talking about Satya with Virat ( Neil Bhatt ). She tells him about how he irritates and Virat offers to help her. Sai says that she will handle him and adds that she cannot trouble Nagpur's Deputy Commissioner for such a small task. Virat counters her saying that he is not just a DC and they share another relationship. Sai asks what relationship they share.