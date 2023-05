Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. Harshad entered the show as Dr Satya Adhikari in the show about two months ago. He has been paired with Ayesha Singh who plays Sai. As per the latest twist, Sai has tied the knot with Satya to keep Virat away from her who went berserk and wanted to reunite with her by ditching Pakhi. Sai felt it would affect Vinayak and his mental state again and she didn't want to break Vinayak's family. So Sai marries Satya but it is a marriage of convenience. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai says she gave 100 auditions before bagging the TOP TV show

Satya is smitten by Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Slowly and gradually, Satya has been seeing a whole different side of Sai now that they are together a lot. Harshad Arora aka Satya seems to be falling in love with Ayesha Singh aka Sai. Every day some incidents leave Satya attracted towards Sai. Be it seeing her happy or be it seeing her taking a stand for his mother, Amba Bai against Bhavani Kaku and the Chavans, Satya seems to be growing fonder of Sai. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Satya pushing a hair strand away from her face while she spoke to Vinayak over a video call. He also promises to keep problems away from Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 12th May upcoming twist: Will Virat be able to stop Vinayak from getting closer to Satya?

Fans celebrate two months of Saiya

When Harshad Arora entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans were super stoked. Some online fans wanted a new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh. And now that Satya and Sai are married, they cannot be happier. And it seems two months have already passed since Harshad entered the show. Sai and Satya are heavily shipped together as Saiya. Fans are celebrating two months of Saiya on Twitter. Saiya is also a huge trend in entertainment news. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

3rd se 2nd ghum ka safar

2.0 se 2.2 ghum ka safar...#SaiYa

2 MONTHS OF SAIYA#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Ek10p2yQ9B — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) May 15, 2023

@sidd_vankar @starplus please have a new montage for Ghum. Why is Harshad not in the montage yet 2 MONTHS OF SAIYA #Saiya#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Narniya (@Narniya141) May 15, 2023

Inki simple or sweet love story mil skti hai

HUM DIL DE CHUKEY HAI SANAM #SaiYa

2 MONTHS OF SAIYA pic.twitter.com/lJ3d9kgOzw — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) May 15, 2023

Nothing Just Them Being So Adorable ?? 2 MONTHS OF SAIYA#SaiYa pic.twitter.com/HtX97GB08v — SaiYa Official |???? #????? ? (@SaiYa_FC) May 15, 2023

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Amba asking Sai to fast for Satya on the occasion of Vat Savitri Pooja. Sai is baffled but Satya makes light of the situation. He later asks Sai to not fast and that he will get food without letting anyone know. But Sai says that since she is his wife, she will fast for him. Satya yet again starts pondering over their relationship.