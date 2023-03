Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in leading roles. The recent entry is Harshad Arora. He essays the role of Satya in the show. He is also a doctor and a colleague of Sai played by Ayesha Singh. Their chemistry has already got fans swooning. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans want a love angle between Sai and Satya. But of course, there is Virat! In the current track, Pakhi has filed a complaint against Sai - threatening her car. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Satya coming to Sai's rescue. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai, Neil Bhatt and other TV stars who made Instagram a happening place this week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin exciting plot twist

In the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see aka Satya smartly exposing Pakhi's game plan against Sai in front of the judge. He asks Pakhi why isn't she concentrating on getting her family back from Sai and that there is no place for any third lady. To this, she says that she has filed a case against the same for the same reason. He then says that Pakhi hit Sai at her weakest spot by targeting her dreams and career. Enraged Pakhi says that she will take everything away from Pakhi as she took away her family. Point to be noted and the plan EXPOSED. and all are shocked.

Satya's fans are super impressed with his smartness. Some are even calling him 'Handsome with Brains.' Take a look at the tweets below:

Dr. Satya yaar dil kidney hath per sab lelooooo ? in precap how smartly he confused pakhi. This is what we called 'handsome with brain' ♥️? now i m waiting for first meet of savi and satya. Saiya endgame please ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ghkkpm — ♡ (@meranaam___hai) March 27, 2023

#Sairat was an amazing couple but whatever happened and whatever virat did to Sai... I really want Sai to reject Virat on his face and move on in her life with satya.... I really wish the endgame is #Saiya atleast they will give some good message through the show#GHKKPM https://t.co/2LfPKN1Rjz — Achuu_MS (@ArdzzM) March 27, 2023

Hattsof to #HarshadArora....I bet no one else can play Dr. #Satya character better than him...Full justice....Just love his straightforward answers...cant wait for tomorrow episode.?? #GHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin And #Saiya ride today??? — Shambhavi Sahay (@Shambhavi_S01) March 27, 2023

Well, definitely, with Satya's entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show has got the much-needed boost and freshness. Fans are more than happy to see someone finally standing up for their beloved Sai. His masti too has left fan excited. Satya has a past too which will be revealed soon. Guess, only exciting episodes coming up next. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.