Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn in the show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. As yall know, this past week, we saw Harshad Arora of Beintehaa and Dahleez fame enter the show as Dr Satya Adhikari. He is seen working alongside Ayesha's Sai Joshi in the hospital. And tonight's episode is going to be very interesting for fans as some exciting scenes are in store for y'all. However, by the end of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode, y'all will be excited for the upcoming ones.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming big twist: Satya's mom meets Sai

Ever since Harshad Arora entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he is making headlines in Entertainment News for his character Satya and Sai's (Ayesha Singh) bond and chemistry. And now, the upcoming episode of the Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer is going to get more interesting as Satya's mother will make an entry. She will meet Sai at a bazaar, it seems. Satya is there shopping with his mother for Gudi Padwa. They greet Sai and Satya's mom is especially impressed with her. She even asks Sai if she is married. On the other hand, when Sai's dupatta is about to get caught in an accident, Virat (Neil Bhatt) comes to her rescue. However, Satya's mother misunderstands him and calls him a 'lafanga' and threatens to teach him a proper lesson.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans REACT to the upcoming episode precap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. And fans react to every episode every single day. And when they saw the precap, they couldn't contain their happiness and excitement.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat will get a glimpse of Sai and Satya's moments together.