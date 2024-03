Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the best shows on television. The show began in 2020 and has been ruling hearts. The show's TRPs have also been decent since the start. It has been giving a tough competition to the top TV show, Anupamaa on the TRP charts. Currently, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh are seen as the leads in the show. The story of Ishaan, Savi and Reeva has grabbed all the attention. This is the second generation of the show and we also saw the show topping the TRP charts for a few weeks. The second season has won hearts. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial spoiler: Ishaan, Savi to expose Mama ji's real face; IshVi to face Akka Saheb's wrath in their fight for Anvi

Earlier, the show had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as the leads. The story of Virat, Sai and Pakhi also grabbed everyone's attention. It also got some amazing response and TRPs. The end of their story left everyone disappointed. People loved Virat and Sai's jodi and even today want to see them together in the show.

People wait to see Neil and Ayesha's social media posts or interviews. Neil Bhatt was recently spotted at an event with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma where he spoke about the new generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Shakti and Bhavika.

Neil Bhatt on the rising TRPs of GHKPM

He spoke to the paparazzi and said that he has not watched the show as they have been busy. He shared that he is very happy to know that the show is doing very well and he prays that the show keeps running successfully for many more years. Aishwarya also agreed with Neil on this.

Neil and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. They also got married in 2021.

As per the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Mukul mama entering the Bhosale house. He is a creepy man and has molested his niece Anvi in the past. He still wants to be physically closer to her and is trying to find the opportunity.

Savi has observed it and even spoke to Ishaan about it. However, it will be interesting to see how they both will help out Anvi.