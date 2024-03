Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show successfully captivates the audience attention through its high drama and impeccable storyline. While the major highlight of the story is the love triangle between Reeva, Ishaan, and Savi, the current track highlights Akka Shabe's brother and Anvi's equation. Apparently, Mama ji has physically abused Anvi in her childhood and hence she always develops cold feet when she is in the presence of Mama ji. Savi who witnessed Anvi being frightened with Mama ji's presence informs Ishaan about the same in the upcoming episode. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial spoiler: Savi catches Mama ji red-handed as he misbehaves with Anvi; Will she be able to prove his misdeeds?

In the upcoming episode, Savi, after giving much thought, reveals Mama ji's truth to Ishaan. Ishaan fumes with anger and counterquestions her, asking if she is out of her mind. He tells Savi how she can even think about Mama ji committing such a heinous crime. Ishaan initially refuses to believe Savi, stating that he knows Mama ji very well and how he can never even think of doing such an insensitive thing. However, Savi explains to Ishaan that she cannot ignore what she has seen with her own eyes. Also Read - What's next on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens laud Ishaan, Savi's romantic scenes; say 'Ab acche episodes aa rahe hai'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial spoiler: Ishaan, Savi to expose Mama ji's real face

Savi tells him that she overheard Anvi saying to Mama ji that she doesn't like her touch and how Anvi's dupatta was in Mama ji's hand when she entered Anvi's room. Savi also tells Ishaan that Anvi hugged her and broke down, and they cannot ignore all the signs. Savi tells Ishaan not to trust her but at least confront Anvi and ask her if everything is okay. On Savi's insistence, Ishaan decides to confront Anvi about Mama ji.

Will Anvi reveal the truth to Ishaan? What will be Ishaan and Savi's next step to expose Mama ji's truth? Most importantly, how will Akka Saheb react when she finds out that her brother's goodwill is at stake because of Ishaan and Savi? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to leave the viewers surprised with many twists and turns.