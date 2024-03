Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Spoiler: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show successfully captivates the audience's attention through its high drama and impeccable storyline. The current track highlights Akka Shabe's brother and Anvi's equation. Apparently, Mama ji has physically abused Anvi as a child, and that's the reason she is always frightened in his presence. Savi, who doubts Mama ji's intentions, informs the Bhosle family that Anvi is not feeling well and needs a psychiatrist. Mama ji, who now knows that Savi will not leave him until the truth is out, chalks out a new plan to make Savi's life miserable. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma aka Savi is a bonafide fashionista and these pictures are the perfect proof

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Spoiler

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) informs the Bhosle family that Anvi needs a psychiatrist. Savi states that Anvi is hiding a lot of pain and how she needs to take medical help. Everyone, including Akka saheb and Rao saheb, slams Savi for interfering in their family matter and blowing a small issue out of proportion. Nishi states that her daughter is perfectly alright and how she doesn't need any psychiatric help. Eventually, Anvi arrives, and everyone asks Anvi what the matter is. Anvi refuses to reveal the truth and states that she doesn't need any medical assistance. Anvi's mom also says that Anvi is just stressed about her exams and there's nothing more than that.

Mama ji very smartly instigates Akka Saheb against Savi. He states that he did a mistake by giving Reeva a higher position in the medical college as that has irked Savi, who is doing all the drama just to grab attention. Akka Saheb feels her brother is right and states she will not let Savi be successful in her evil plan.

On the other hand, Reeva tells Ishaan (Shakti Arora )that Savi is not the type of person who will say such a big thing out of insecurity. She convinces Ishaan to take Anvi to a psychiatrist. The next morning, Anvi apologizes to Savi for not speaking the truth. Savi states that the more Anvi will hide her pain, the more it will make her weak. Anvi then goes to Rao Saheb and tells him she needs to speak about a truth.

Will Anvi finally reveal Mama ji's evil face, or once again, will she keep mum? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be filled with lots of drama and twists.